Novak Djokovic’s longevity is almost as impressive as his stunning record of success on court, with former top 20 player describing the Serbian legend as ‘crazy’ when he reflects on his dedication to the sport.

Djokovic will toast his 39th birthday next month, but he remains a live contender for the biggest title in the men’s game as he looks to make another challenge in the upcoming Grand Slam tournaments at the French Open and Wimbledon.

The Serbian is a notable absentee from the Madrid Open, but his presence at the top of the men’s game remains huge as he counts down to his 39th birthday.

While Djokovic decided to sit out the Madrid tournament once again as he continues to nurse an injury issue, the 24-time Grand Slam-winning legend spent some of his time away from court presenting the Laureus World Sports Awards in the Spanish capital on Monday.

Djokovic confirmed he is planning to be ready to return to action at the French Open next month, with his eagerness to continue in the sport a source of inspiration and amazement for some of his former rivals.

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The Serbian is one of the few players who has challenged Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner over the last couple of years, as he continues to defy the sands of time to remain competitive at the top of the game.

In the opinion of former world No 18 Benoit Paire, Djokovic is displaying hugely impressive tenacity as he presses to challenge for what would be a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Speaking exclusively to Tennis365, Paire admitted he was in awe of Djokovic as he continues to compete long after most players who have enjoyed the unprecedented levels of success he has engineered would have walked away from the sport.

“I don’t know how he can do this,” Paire told Tennis365 with the Roland Garros e-series. “I lost some of my motivation to go on a fight for me when I won my first tournament!

“Djokovic has won so much and he still wants more. It’s crazy. He is a great champion and that’s why he continues. He wants to win one more Grand Slam and he can show the new generation that he is able to win agains. This may be his last season, but I hope he is going to do it.

“When you see him on court now, even at this age, it’s amazing because he can still move like a 20-year-old. He was very close at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon, I think he has a chance. For me that is where he can win again. At Roland Garros, it will be tough physically, but Wimbledon is his chance.”

Paire beat Djokovic in the 2018 Miami Masters, with that victory a source of great pride for the Frenchman.

“My first experience playing Djokovic was when I was very young and he was No 1 in the world,” he added. “I remember his game was so complete. It’s crazy how he can move. When he is serving, he is very good. His return is amazing.

“Now, all these years later, players from my generation are all going and Djokovic is still there and doing amazing things.

“I beat Djokovic once time and it was something special, even if he was not at his best.

“I did not think I was possible for him to beat Sinner on a hard court. He is so strong physically and mentally, so I was surprised to see Djokovic beat him at the Australian Open. That’s why I believe he can do it one more time.”

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Paire, who is three years younger than Djokovic, is currently nursing a back problem that could bring his career to an end in a manner he is keen to avoid.

He is eager to end his career on his own terms and the same story if true for Djokovic, who has set his sights on the ultimate glory as he eyes up an incredible final hurrah in his historic sporting story.

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