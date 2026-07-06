Novak Djokovic admitted he did not enjoy his time on court as he reached a remarkable 17th Wimbledon quarter-final with a 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win against Roman Safiullin.

Djokovic lost his way in the third set and appeared to be frustrated as he struggled to get over the winning line and he made some telling comments in his post match press conference.

“I can’t say I always enjoy it. It takes away a lot of the time,” he admitted.

“It’s part of the process and adjustment to the body changes in the late years, last several years. But throughout my career, I always try to look what can give me an edge, what’s the best recovery, wellness technology out there, from hyperbaric chambers, to cryo chambers, to cold immersions, to red light therapy to pulse electromagnetic therapies.

“There’s a lot of things that I have used and I’ve been using and still using. Yeah, I mean, I like that. I think sometimes less is more, as well. You just kind of have to feel what really works for you.”

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While Djokovic insisted he was not suffering from an injury issue, former British No 1 Greg Rusedski suggested he suspects the Serbian’s heavily strapped shoulder could be a factor in his frustration.

“Djokovic got off a perfect start,” said Rusedski on his podcast. “He moved ahead and then all of a sudden Djokovic had a dip, he lost the third set, won in four, but he was moaning, complaining.

“He got a warning for verbal abuse language, he hit a ball into the backstop from the opposite side of the court, which was in the direction towards the royal box.

“It wasn’t your normal Novak Djokovic. It was edgy, it was a little bit nervy, it was a little bit moany, but he found a way to win, and that’s the most important thing.

“Now he has two days off. He had the heavy taping on the shoulder as well when he took his shirt off. And he looked like he was struggling with getting some air in his lungs because he was taking a lot more time in between points.

“So he needs the 48-hour rest plus to get ready for his next round against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Canadian who’s played very well in Paris making the semis again here in the quarterfinals. So we’re going to see where Novak is.

“Why was he in such a bad mood? And let’s see if he can find a solution. We’re gonna find out where his real form is on Wednesday.”

Rusedski went on to suggest the slower conditions at Wimbledon may not be helping Djokovic, as he argued the balls being used are helping to create extended points.

“What I’m finding, having watched this tournament this year, every player is saying it’s playing so slow,” he added.

“They said they haven’t changed the courts whatsoever, but I think it’s the ball. It’s slowed down, it’s fluffier, it’s heavier.

“Guys can’t get through you because of the balls. You have to change with heights, variation, spins, slice. You can’t just go flat, flat, flat and hit through anybody. I think that’s what (Jannik) Sinner and Djokovic are struggling with a bit.”

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