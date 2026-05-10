Novak Djokovic appears to be running out of options in his increasingly forlorn bid to win a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title, so should he make a radical decision that could boost his hopes?

Djokovic’s defeat in his first match at the Italian Open against Dino Prizmic on Friday was a landmark moment for the young Croatian, as he beat his idol in a match he will cherish forever more.

As for Djokovic, his latest early exit at an ATP Tour event casts a cloud over his realistic hopes of success at Roland Garros.

He was quick to confirm he will not play in another warm-up tournament ahead of his push for glory in Paris, after his decision to play in Geneva last year gave him some valuable time on court before his run to the semi-finals of the French Open.

Yet Djokovic’s lack of appetite to play regular ATP Tour events waned long ago and it is no surprise that a week of practice at Roland Garros is more appealing to the Serbian legend that an appearance at an ATP 250 tournament.

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The trouble is, he has not had enough match practice on clay courts to be fully prepared for the challenges that lie in wait in Paris and that will make him vulnerable in the early rounds.

Djokovic has always had a different level of focus when he gets into a Grand Slam and that is likely to be the case once again in the second major of 2026, but no player has ever won a Grand Slam playing the skeleton schedule he is now operating on.

Throw in his 39th birthday celebrations later this month and you have a scenario that leaves huge question marks over the player who stunned the tennis world by reaching the Australian Open final last January.

Djokovic’s win against Jannik Sinner in that tournament in Melbourne banished the notion that he can no longer challenge the biggest names in the game when it matters most.

That optimism has been diluted by what came next and the reality that he has played just four competitive tennis matches since that run in late January has to damage his hopes of success in a tournament where he will need to win seven best-of-five-set matches.

Wimbledon always appeared to be the most likely destination for Djokovic to clinch the 25th major title that would allow him to move ahead of Margaret Court as the most successful player in the history of the four Grand Slams.

Now Djokovic could make a bold move and withdraw from the French Open, which would give him a month to practice on grass and ensure he is ready to launch a challenge for a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club.

He could play a warm-up grass court event in Halle or at the Queen’s Club in London and then spend a week at Wimbledon ahead of the tournament getting underway on June 29, but that might not be possible as he continues to battle injury issues that are clearly leaving him frustrated.

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“It’s not an ideal preparation, to be honest,” he said after the defeat against Prizmic.

“I don’t recall last time I had in the last couple years a preparation where I didn’t have any kind of physical issues or health issues coming into the tournament. There’s always something. Kind of a new reality that I have to deal with.

“It is frustrating. At the same time, it’s my decision to still perform in that kind of state and those conditions. It is what it is.”

Djokovic’s chances of winning at Roland Garros appear forlorn after a clay court season disrupted by injury and his decision not to play prior to his defeat against Prizmic in Rome.

In what is increasingly likely to be his final year challenging for Grand Slam glory, he needs to prioritise his best chance of success, so he has to consider skipping the French Open.

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