Novak Djokovic has revealed he is “demanding” of himself and his team members, while offering further insight into his relationship with coach Boris Bosnjakovic.

Current world No 4 Djokovic is widely considered the greatest male tennis player of all time, with a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles and 428 weeks to his name.

The 38-year-old has had a string of successful coaching relationships throughout his career, most notably working with Marian Vajda for the best part of two decades, as well as spending several years with fellow major winners Goran Ivanisevic and Boris Becker.

Djokovic had a short spell working with former rival Andy Murray in 2025, though has largely worked with Boris Bosnjakovic in recent years.

The Serbian’s work with Bosnjakovic and the rest of his entourage is taking on more importance than ever for the 24-time major champion, as he looks to potentially challenge the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Currently aged 38, Djokovic turns 39 in May and has previously expressed his wish to continue competing until at least the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 — by which time he will be 41.

Considering his incomparable level of success in the men’s game, it would be easy for the world No 4 to rest on his laurels.

However, having breezed through his opening two matches at the 2026 Australian Open, Djokovic has revealed that his standards, both for himself and every team member, remain as high as ever.

Tennis News

Emma Raducanu gets candid advice as Andy Roddick questions her approach after Australian Open exit

Victoria Mboko & Iva Jovic clinch rankings milestones as they break new ground at Australian Open

“Look, it’s not easy to work with me, and it’s not easy to work at the highest level,” Djokovic told Serbian media, as reported by CLAY and RG Media.

“I’m someone who is demanding on a daily basis. I expect full commitment and professionalism from every member of my team. Not just relying on what they already know, but staying open-minded and constantly looking for ways to improve.

“I want them to follow new technologies, to keep up with every aspect of modern sport, and then see how they can help me – and themselves – so that we can grow together.”

Djokovic also opened up further on his relationship with Bosnjakovic, who officially joined the tennis icon’s entourage in late 2023.

Bosnjakovic initially worked as the assistant coach and performance analyst for Ivanisevic, though he has predominantly been Djokovic’s lead coach since Ivanisevic left the team in March 2024.

Djokovic and Bosnjakovic’s relationship dates back several years, with the latter an assistant coach for Team Serbia during the nation’s victorious campaign to the Davis Cup title in 2010.

He often assisted Djokovic’s former coach, Vajda, at times, while he was also a head coach at the Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade.

Bosnjakovic’s role in the world No 4’s team is by far his highest-profile role to date, and Djokovic revealed that the two were “developing” as a team together.

He added: “Boris has several roles in my team at the moment, not just a coaching one. Still, as the head coach, he now carries a lot of responsibility.

“Before working with me, he didn’t have much experience at such a high level, so we are developing together and growing together.”

Competing in Melbourne this fortnight, Djokovic has made light work of Pedro Martinez and qualifier Francesco Maestrelli in his opening two rounds.

The 38-year-old now faces a third-round test against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday, in what will be their first meeting since the world No 75’s shock win over Djokovic in Indian Wells last year.

Djokovic has won 10 of his 24 Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and is the most successful men’s singles champion in the tournament’s history.

The Serbian has fallen at the semi-final stage the past two years, retiring injured versus Alexander Zverev twelve months ago.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Boris Becker hints John McEnroe may be proved wrong after Novak Djokovic comments