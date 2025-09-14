Novak Djokovic has stated his desire to win the Davis Cup for one last time with Serbia and he could still have the chance to do that before he hangs up his rackets.

Djokovic famously held three match points against Jannik Sinner in a Davis Cup semi-final in Malaga in November 2023, but he failed to convert those decisive points and went on to lose against the young Italian.

The following day, Sinner led Italy to Davis Cup glory and since that moment, Djokovic has failed to get the better of a player who has gone on to win four Grand Slam titles in the two years that followed.

Djokovic did not play in Serbia’s home tie against Turkiye over the last couple of days, but his compatriots did a good job of firing their nation into the first round for next year’s Davis Cup with a 3-1 win.

That would open the door for Djokovic to play for Serbia in January, if he believes he has what it takes to continue his career beyond his 39th birthday and into what could be an epic finale if he played at next year’s Davis Cup finals.

Now Djokovic will have a decision to make, with his confession after his US Open defeat against Alcaraz potentially swaying his decision.

Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams in 2025, but he lost twice against Sinner in the semi-finals of the French Open and at Wimbledon, before losing against Alcaraz at the US Open.

That inspired Djokovic to make a confession that he may not be able to overcome Sinner and Alcaraz in best-of-five-set Grand Slam matches.

“I can do only as much as I can do,” Djokovic said. “It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner and Alcaraz in best-of-five at Grand Slams.

“I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough.

“I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard. I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least.”

The good news for Djokovic is that Davis Cup matches are played over the shorter three-set format and he may be tempted to have one more throw of the dice with his Serbian colleagues in next year’s opening round after highlighting what the much-maligned competition still means to him.

“I’m always grateful to be once again in the national team,” said Djokovic back in 2023. “Davis Cup has been and is one of my greatest goals and it always will be.

“Davis Cup has been historically the most important team competition for nations in tennis. You know, over a hundred years old. It is the most important one to win for any tennis nation in the world. So hopefully I can win it again before I finish.”

Djokovic was a high-profile spectator as Greece played Brazil in Athens this weekend, with home favourite Stefanos Tsitsipas losing out against Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca as the away team made it through to the next round.

