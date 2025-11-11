Novak Djokovic has opened up in one of his most revealing interviews yet with Piers Morgan, with his comments on Jannik Sinner’s drug ban earlier this year one of the most eye-catching sections of a wide-ranging discussion.

Sinner was banned for three months earlier this year after being found to have a banned anabolic steroid in his system, with the way his case was handled by tennis chiefs creating plenty of questions.

The current Wimbledon champion successfully argued that the banned substance got into his system after he received a massage from a member of his team who had the steroid on his finger in error.

That story sparked plenty of debate and when Djokovic was asked by Morgan to reflect on the circumstances around Sinner’s case, he offered up typically frank views.

“That cloud will follow him just as the cloud of Covid will follow me, for the rest of his, or my career in this case,” said Djokovic, referencing his own controversy when he refused to take a Covid vaccine and was banned from several tournaments.

“It’s just something that was so major and when that happens. You know, over time it will fade, but I don’t think it will disappear. There’s always going to be a certain group of people that will always try to bring that forward.”

Djokovic appeared to have most concern over how the case was handled, with Sinner taking his ban in a time of this tennis year that ensured he would not miss any Grand Slam events.

“Look, I’ve know Jannik since he was probably 13 or 14 years of age because his first coach was my coach, Riccardo Piatti,” continued Djokovic.

“I was practicing a lot with Sinner when he was a junior. I liked him a lot. He was skinny as I was, he was tall, grew up skiing on the mountains.

“He always came across as very genuine, very nice, very quiet. He had his own world and didn’t care too much about the lights of society. He just wanted to be the best player he can be and I liked that.

“When this happened, I was shocked, honestly. I don’t think he did it on purpose, but the way the case was handled, there were so many red flags, honestly.

“There is the lack of transparency, the inconsistency, the convenience of the ban coming, between the Slams, so he doesn’t miss out the others – it’s just, it was very, very odd.

“I really don’t like how the case was being handled and you could hear so many other players, both male and female, who had some similar situations coming out in the media, and complaining that it was a preferable treatment.

“I want to believe (him). My history with him, I think, he didn’t do it on purpose, but of course he is responsible. That’s the rules. So when you see people who had something very similar or same being banned for years and he’s banned for three months, it’s not right.

“It’s not easy for him. I have empathy for him and the storm in the media that comes back at times. It’s not easy for him. And amid all that, he’s playing incredible, winning Slams.”