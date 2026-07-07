Novak Djokovic has been hit with a hefty fine following an expletive-ridden outburst at the 2026 Wimbledon championships.

The 39-year-old was not at his best but overcame the stern test of qualifier Roman Safiullin in a 7-6(6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory on Sunday.

The 24-time major winner reached his ninth consecutive quarter-final at the grass court major, in what was his 106th singles win at SW19.

That took him ahead of Roger Federer‘s record, with only Martina Navratilova winning more singles matches at this tournament (120).

While he made history once again, Djokovic was in a foul mood for lengthy periods of the encounter on Centre Court.

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When the seven-time Wimbledon winner went a break down in the third set, he was heard shouting “bull****”, along with a number of other profanities in Serbian.

That led German umpire Timo Janzen to hit him with an immediate code violation. Later on, he was also booed by the Centre Court crowd after smacking a ball away.

On his bad-tempered match, Djokovic said, “Sometimes it helps to kind of just filter things that are building inside. Not something I’m proud of when I get warning or something like that, I have a meltdown.

“Not something I’m looking for, for sure. But when it happens, it happens. Just try to eliminate it, not think about it too long, move on to the next point and the next task at hand.”

And during his quarter-final clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime, it emerged that the Belgrade-born player had been slapped with a £5,600 penalty for his audible obscenity.

Journalist Michal Samulski has highlighted the latest round of Wimbledon fines, with Djokovic joined by the likes of compatriot Hamad Medjedovic (£3,738), and Pole Hubert Hurkacz (£5,600) for the same offence.

Corentin Moutet and Pierre-Hugues Herbert were fined £5,600 and £2,616 respectively for racket abuse, while Damir Dzhumhur and Thanasi Kokkinakis were docked £5,600 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The latest fines list has been released. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/q6s8Y1kNIm — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) July 7, 2026

Joao Fonseca was also fined £5,600 for racket abuse in his defeat to Safiullin in the third round of the competition.

The Brazilian – who made it to the quarter-finals of the French Open last month – was completely outclassed by the Russian on Court Two last Friday.

To add insult to injury, he has been fined as well.

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