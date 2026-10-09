Novak Djokovic outlines the key goal he wants to achieve before the 2026 season is over

Novak Djokovic produced some of his best form of the entire 2026 season at the China Open.

The star extended his 100% record in Beijing to lift the title, toppling the likes of Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Zverev en route to his seventh China Open championship.

Djokovic will now head to the Shanghai Masters, where he is set for a tricky opening round match against Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP 1000 event.

The Serbian is looking to keep his place in contention to qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin at he end of the year, and he currently sits at number nine in the race after the China Open.

In a pre-tournament interview at the Shanghai Masters, Djokovic explained his intentions to qualify for the year-end tournament.

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Asked if he is motivated to qualify for the Turin event, Djokovic responded: “Yeah, it was also before that. I mean, I really kind of after US Open obviously I didn’t that’s why I said I was surprised slightly, you know, with the level because the way I felt particularly felt and played in America was really horrible.

“I didn’t know how I’m going to be feeling health-wise physically in Beijing. It was a phenomenal week and I said, you know, if I’m in a contention, which I am, right now, [I’m] definitely [going to] try to, you know, push my chances and see, you know, if I can make it to the Tour [Finals].”

“I would love to play,” continued the 24-time Grand Slam champion. “I haven’t played there since 23, so it would be it would be nice to be back.”

Djokovic has an incredible record at the ATP Finals, having won the tournament a record seven times in his career.

If he manages to qualify, and play, this year’s event in Turin, then he will also equal yet another Roger Federer record.

Djokovic has played the ATP Finals 16 times in his career, which is one less than the record set by Federer.

That would likely give Djokovic extra motivation to try and gain as many ranking points as possible in his attempt to qualify for the Turin tournament.

Djokovic is also just one ATP title victory away from Federer’s all-time record. His victory at the China Open was his 102nd of his career. Federer, meanwhile, won 103 ATP titles throughout his career.

The Serbian is still a little way off Jimmy Connors’ ATP titles record, however, as the American icon won 109 championships in his glittering career.