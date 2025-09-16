Novak Djokovic was a prominent face in the crowd as Greece played Brazil in a tense Davis Cup tie last weekend and it seems the Greek people will be seeing a lot more of the tennis icon.

Djokovic received a huge ovation from tennis fans in attendance as he took his seat to watch local hero Stefanos Tsitsipas take on Brazilian wonderkid Joao Fonseca, as he opted out of playing for Serbia in the Davis Cup.

The 38-year-old will be pondering what comes next in his career after he was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semi-finals, as he ended a second straight year without landing the 25th Grand Slam title he is chasing to complete his legacy.

He has stated time and again that he is more focused on spending time with his young family than spending too long away from home playing tennis tournaments, which explains why he has opted out of playing in most ATP Tour events in 2025.

It seems he is also setting up a base for his family once his tennis career comes to an end, with widespread reports suggesting Djokovic and his family have moved permanently to Greece.

According to Tennis24, Djokovic’s children are enrolled at British school St. Lawrence College near Athens, with the family finding a place to live in the southern part of the region.

Djokovic was also reported to have made an appearance at Kavouri Tennis Club, where he mingled with surprised locals and posed for photographs.

The apparent relocation of Djokovic and his family came after he backed student-led protests against Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and his government last year.

“As someone who deeply believes in the power of young people and their desire for a better future, I believe it is important that their voice be heard,” said Djokovic, in a social media message that supported the young protesters.

“Serbia has enormous potential, and educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect.”

Djokovic has rarely dipped his toes into political waters, but there is a belief among many that he could have aspirations to try and have an influence in his Serbian homeland after he retires from tennis.

His status as the ultimate sporting icon of Serbia would give him a huge head start if he opted to start a political career, but he downplayed those rumours last year.

“I do not have any political inspirations at the moment,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

“I don’t feel that this is a world or an environment where I would thrive. But I do think that my popularity in the country and in the region can be used for some other things where I can help contribute to life and society.”

Djokovic has spoken about his passion for a peaceful world many times in his extended interviews, with his thoughtful and forthright views on the world giving him a chance to make a big impression in the political world if that is a pathway he warns to when tennis is in his past.

