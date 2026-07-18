Novak Djokovic took on a rare role away from the tennis court as he interviewed Lionel Messi ahead of the 2026 World Cup final, with the two sporting icons sharing a fascinating conversation about pressure, success, and handling defeat.

The Serb most recently competed at Wimbledon, where he reached his eighth consecutive semi-final at the All England Club before losing to eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic has long been recognised for his exceptional ability to handle pressure, with perhaps the clearest examples coming during two deciding-set tiebreaks at Wimbledon – against Roger Federer in the 2019 final and Felix Auger-Aliassime in this year’s quarter-final.

Across those two crucial moments, Djokovic played a combined 24 points and did not commit a single unforced error, showcasing the mental strength that has helped him become one of the most successful athletes in sporting history.

As he moves further into the twilight of his illustrious career, Djokovic’s ability to manage his emotions and deliver under pressure against the world’s best could prove increasingly important in his pursuit of further success.

Messi, meanwhile, will contest his second World Cup final on Sunday as Argentina faces Spain for just the second time in the tournament’s history.

In their only previous World Cup meeting, a 1966 group-stage encounter, Argentina defeated Spain 2-1 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

The Argentine superstar also guided his country to World Cup glory in 2022, defeating France in a dramatic final decided by penalties.

In this year’s semi-final, Argentina recovered from a 1-0 deficit against England to secure a 2-1 victory and book their place in another final.

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At FIFA’s Fanatics Fest, just 48 hours before the final, Djokovic turned the tables on the football legend by asking how he has remained composed throughout one of the greatest careers in sporting history.

“How did you learn to block out pressure and stay true to your playing style?” questioned the tennis legend.

“I never thought too much about pressure,” replied Messi.

“I always saw it as something natural: going out to play, enjoy, and compete.

“We are highly competitive and always want to win, but we also understand that this is a sport, that the opponent also plays, and that winning is not always possible.

“Over time, I learned that you lose much more than you win. Understanding that helped me grow as a person and as a player.”

Djokovic, for his part, is next scheduled to return to action at the Cincinnati Open, the season’s seventh Masters 1000 tournament, which takes place from August 13-23.

He is also expected to attend the World Cup Final on Sunday, with Carlos Alcaraz also expected to do the same.

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