Novak Djokovic and Lorenzo Musetti are both set to be without members of their coaching teams for their quarter-final showdown at the 2026 Australian Open.

Djokovic and Musetti, who are seeded fourth and fifth, will meet on Rod Laver Arena in the third men’s singles quarter-final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

It will be the 11th encounter between the pair, and Djokovic leads the head-to-head series 9-1.

It is Djokovic’s 16th appearance in the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park, while it is the first time Musetti has reached this stage at the event.

Djokovic is vying for a record-extending 11th Australian Open crown, while Musetti is chasing his maiden Grand Slam title.

The winner of the match will face the winner of the fourth and final men’s quarter-final between world No 2 and two-time reigning champion Jannik Sinner and world No 7 Ben Shelton.

Why will Novak Djokovic’s coach miss the match?

According to a report from Serbian website Sportklub, Djokovic’s coach, Boris Bosnjakovic, is set to be absent from his box against Musetti due to illness.

Bosnjakovic has not attended Djokovic’s training sessions since his third round win against Botis van de Zandschulp three days ago.

The 38-year-old Serbian received a walkover from fourth round opponent Jakub Mensik, who withdrew with injury.

Since then, Djokovic has been accompanied on court by Carlos Gomez-Herrera, his agent who has previously served as his hitting partner. Gomez-Herrera also coaches Djokovic during matches.

Why will Lorenzo Musetti’s coaches miss the match?

Musetti’s long-time head coach, Simone Tartarini, and his fitness trainer, Damiano Fiorucci, both missed his fourth round victory against Taylor Fritz — and the duo will be absent again for the Djokovic match.

Tartarini flew back to Italy last week following the death of his mother, while Fiorucci also returned home for personal reasons.

Musetti made some heartfelt comments about being without Tartarini and Fiorucci after beating Fritz.

“For personal reasons, they needed to go back,” the Italian explained. “But they are here in the heart. It’s tough for me to speak. When real life knocks on the door it’s really surprising and you always understand life better.

“I feel more mature on the court. I’m playing better also for that and for them. I want to continue. I want to keep pushing myself more and more. I have a huge challenge ahead. I feel ready to do it.”

Jose Perlas, the renowned Spanish coach who Musetti added to his team during the off-season, remains with him in Melbourne.

