Novak Djokovic issues major updates on his 2027 schedule and ongoing health issues

Novak Djokovic has issued an update on his schedule as he looked ahead to 2027, while he has also made a telling comment about the health problems that have troubled him this season.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion spoke about his struggles with physical issues after losing his opening matches at the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open.

After collapsing to a shock five-set defeat to Mariano Navone at the US Open, Djokovic said: “I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling for me on the court.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year: vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there.

“Then my whole body starts to collapse, cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end, and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out.”

Djokovic discussed the health concerns again after his tough second round win against Bu Yunchaokete at the China Open earlier this month.

“I don’t want to be revealing what it is, but I’m trying to get to the bottom of it with my team. Sometimes it works better, sometimes it doesn’t,” explained the Serb.

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“Today, again, for first couple sets… Actually, surprisingly something I haven’t experienced this year so far, that in the third set I kind of broke through.

“I felt better. Towards the end of the second and all third set, I felt fresher than I have in the beginning of the match.”

Djokovic went on to secure his 102nd career singles title at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing.

In an interview with Serbian website Sportal, Djokovic divulged that he was “close” to finding a solution to the problem.

“It’s progressed a lot and we’re on the right track, it’s not 100% yet, but I’m close,” the 39-year-old said (translated from Serbian).

“We won’t talk about it anymore.”

The former world No 1 went on to confirm he will play the rescheduled Six Kings Slam exhibition in December, and also revealed he will compete at the 2027 Australian Open.

“I will be playing at the Six Kings exhibition in Saudi Arabia,” Djokovic said.

“For the next season, I know for sure that I will be in Australia. I will see if I will play a tournament before the Australian Open or not. I will decide in agreement with the team.

“Now, the concentration is to finish the season as well as possible.”

Djokovic, who will play at the Swiss Indoors in Basel this week, added: “I didn’t play Basel for a long time.

“The schedule changed, they moved the tournament in Saudi Arabia that I was supposed to play, so that week was free.

“I’m playing well, I’m feeling good. Of course, it’s not the way we want it yet, but at a competitive level.”

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