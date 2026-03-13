In your latest wrap from the Indian Wells Open, one minute Jack Draper is on a high after receiving a “telling message” from Novak Djokovic and the next minute he is arguing with Daniil Medvedev.

There is also news from Alex Eala as she gets a coaching offer from a former world No 4 while Elena Rybakina is set to crack a new career-high in the WTA Rankings after her run to the semi-finals.

So without further ado, here is our roundup of the biggest headlines from Tennis Paradise from the first combined ATP-WTA 1000 tournament of the 2026 tennis season.

Novak Djokovic pays tribute to conqueror Jack Draper

Tennis great Djokovic lost an enthralling clash against defending champion Jack Draper and after revealing he “ran completely out of gas” during his post-match press conference, he paid tribute to the Brit on social media.

Describing the match as a “tough night in the desert”, Djokovic sent a message to Draper as the 24-year-old continues to make his way back to full fitness following his arm injury last year.

Daniil Medvedev “sorry” over controversial call against Jack Draper

From the highs of beating Djokovic to the lows of losing against Medvedev in the quarter-final as defending champion Draper lost in straight sets.

There was one big talking point during the penultimate game of the match as Medvedev received a point after Draper was hit with a hindrance penalty and it did not go down well with the British No 1 as they exchanged words after the match.

Elena Rybakina on the rise as Iga Swiatek drops

Six-time Grand Slam winner Swiatek’s defeat in the quarter-finals in Indian Wells will have an impact on her position in the WTA Rankings.

The Pole was beaten by Elina Svitolina and, with Rybakina going on to win her match against Jessica Pegula, the reigning Australian Open champion will hit a new milestone when the rankings are updated after the tournament.

Alex Eala and Victoria Mboko earn high praise

Rising stars Eala and Victoria Mboko have been backed to challenge for big things in the women’s game.

On the back of their performances in Indian Wells, Greg Rusedski has made some lavish predictions about the youngsters.

Eala finds her way to paradise

Staying with Eala as we reveal the second “message” of the day.

After the rising Filipina star’s maiden campaign at Indian Wells was ended in the round of 16 by Linda Noskova, the 20-year-old, who shot to fame during the 2025 Miami Open, took to social media to react to her debut in the California desert.



Statistic suggests Jannik Sinner is the player of the decade so far

Jannik Sinner is currently No 2 in the ATP Rankings behind Carlos Alcaraz while the Spaniard has also won more Grand Slams, but a surprising statistic suggests he has been the best player of the 2020s so far.

The Italian leads Alexander Zverev, Djokovic and Alcaraz on key metric.

Miami Open News

The attention is starting to turn to the second leg of the Sunshine Double with the Miami Open starting on 17 March so why don’t you catch up on news about the WTA 1000 event in Florida?

