Novak Djokovic has shared a short message on social media after his opening round victory over Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard at the 2026 French Open.

The legendary Serb prevailed 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 against the huge-serving world No 83 Mpetshi Perricard in the first round at Roland Garros on Sunday night.

World No 4 Djokovic broke the 22-year-old Frenchman five times on Court Philippe Chatrier in what was the first-ever match between the pair.

Djokovic is chasing his fourth French Open title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam crown overall.

Having turned 39 last week, Djokovic is vying to become the oldest major singles champion in tennis history.

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In a post shared on Instagram after his opening round win in Paris, Djokovic referenced his dance move celebration and also praised his opponent.

“Making moves,” Djokovic wrote. “Respect to @giovanni.mpetshi. Great player, incredible service and bright future.”

In a post-match interview, Djokovic said: “I want to congratulate Giovanni for a great match. It’s not many times in my career I’ve faced a serve like that.

“In the first set, I had no chance. The second set changed a little for me.

“In a match like that, you have to stay concentrated and wait for an opportunity. It’s a little complicated, but I found my best game, you could say, and my return at the right moment.”

Former world No 4 Greg Rusedski, who is coaching Mpetshi Perricard, gave his reaction to the Frenchman’s loss to Djokovic on his Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast.

“I think the first two sets of the match, he (Mpetshi Perricard) hit his spots really well, then we had a little drop-off in the third, then he started hitting his spots again in the fourth,” said the 1997 US Open finalist.

“And also, you’ve gotta remember, we played in the evening, so the later it goes in the evening, the slightly slower it gets, which gives Novak a little bit more time.

“But you gotta give nothing but respect to Novak Djokovic. And by the end, he was striking, anticipating where the ball was going.

“From my point of view, a lot of positives. We’re heading in the right direction.”

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