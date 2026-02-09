Leading coach Patrick Mouratoglou made a contentious claim as he identified what he thinks is the “only obstacle” that has prevented Novak Djokovic from winning a 25th Grand Slam title.

Since Djokovic won a record-extending 24th major at the 2023 US Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won the last nine Slams between them.

The 38-year-old Serbian has reached two Grand Slam finals since his last major triumph, losing to Alcaraz at the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2026 Australian Open.

The former world No 1, who is currently ranked third, was a semi-finalist at all four majors in 2025.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Mouratoglou argued Djokovic is not motivated enough to win another Grand Slam.

“The only obstacle that prevents Novak from winning Grand Slams is his motivation,” said the Frenchman, who has coached Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka.

“I don’t think he’s motivated enough for the 25th, otherwise I think he would have done it.

“He was crazy motivated for the Olympic Games, he made the gold medal, and he beat Alcaraz in the final.

“Every time he went to a Grand Slam, he was ready to win. Now he’s not, so he doesn’t expect to go all the way. Why? Not the age, not the level of tennis. Because he’s fit.

“If he practises and prepares, he can play. Of course, he doesn’t recover as well as before but he can make the matches easy until at least the quarters or the semis.

“Novak is the strongest mental in the history. If he wants something, even if the level is here (high) and he is here (low), he’s gonna match it. He’s gonna find a way. He is going to take the most important points of the match, then he’s going to win.

“It’s only about motivation. He knows it better than anyone. He has all the keys, we don’t.”

Rick Macci, a former coach of Serena and Venus Williams, hit back at Mouratoglou’s comments on his X/Twitter account.

“Was asked about Mouratoglou[‘s] latest silly dig that Novak is not motivated enough to win another Slam and he only wants people to talk about him,” Macci wrote.

“Half right but wrong person. He (Djokovic) is unreal motivated to win another Slam and Patrick wants people to talk about him.”

