Novak Djokovic holds just about every record in tennis, but he could have one more with a deep run at the US Open this year.

Djokovic is the fourth seed at the 2026 US Open and his chances of winning his 25th Grand Slam have been boosted by the withdrawal of Jannik Sinner.

The Serbian’s main goal will be to win the tournament, but he could also earn the achievement of most match victories at the US Open this year.

Jimmy Connors currently holds the record for most singles match victories at the US Open, with an incredible 98 wins between 1971 and 1992.

Connors was dominant at his home Grand Slam, winning the tournament five times in nine years between 1974 and 1983.

Most singles victories at the 2026 US Open

Jimmy Connors – 98

Novak Djokovic – 95

Roger Federer – 89

Before the start of the 2026 US Open, Djokovic currently sits on 95 victories, six ahead of one of his biggest rivals in the sport, Roger Federer.

That means Djokovic needs to reach the quarter finals of the US Open this year in order to become the winningest player in the tournament’s history.

History dictates that Djokovic will do just that too, as he has a stunning record at Flushing Meadows over the years.

In his 19 previous appearances at the US Open, Djokovic has only fallen before the quarter final stage on five occasions.

Two of those came in his first two appearances at the Grand Slam, in 2005 and 2006, when a teenage Djokovic was knocked out of the third round twice.

Another one was in 2020 was down to disqualifcation, after Djokovic hit a line judge with a ball in his fourth round match against Pablo Carreno Busta.

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Djokovic has reached the semi finals or further at the US Open 11 times in his career, including five times in the last decade, so it is looking promising for the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

The last time Djokovic was beaten before the quarter finals was in 2024, when the Serbian was beaten in the third round by Alexei Popyrin in four sets.

Even if Djokovic doesn’t win the US Open this year, he is very likely to carve out yet another slice of tennis history at Flushing Meadows. It’s a testament to the star’s longevity that he is preparing to play his 20th US Open campaign.

His appearance at the tournament this year will see him play the US Open main draw more than Federer, who managed 19 in his career.

Federer won 5 in 19 appearances, while Djokovic currently has 4 in 19 appearances, so he could send another message to his former rival.