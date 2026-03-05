Novak Djokovic has revealed his belief that fellow tennis icon Serena Williams will likely be making an official return to tennis in 2026.

Widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Williams officially retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, following a career that had seen her win 23 Grand Slam singles titles and spend 319 weeks as the WTA world No 1.

However, rumours have been circling for several months that the 44-year-old could be planning a sensational return to the sport in 2026, after it emerged last year that she had re-entered the International Registered Testing Pool — a mandatory requirement to compete.

Williams refused to directly rule out a comeback in a televised interview back in January, fuelling further speculation that a comeback could be imminent.

Having re-registered for the testing pool, the 23-time Grand Slam champion has officially been eligible to return to action since February 22, and practised with WTA Tour player Alycia Parks last month.

While there has been no official confirmation about whether and when Williams could return to the sport, anticipation is already growing about a potential comeback for the tennis icon.

And, speaking ahead of his Indian Wells campaign this week, Djokovic — himself a 24-time Grand Slam singles champion — revealed his belief that his fellow all-time great was likely making a return.

“I think she’s coming back,” said Djokovic.

“I don’t know. I haven’t spoken to her, but I guess the sentiment is that she’s coming back. Where and how, singles, doubles, we don’t know, and if I’m in her position, I would hide it too.

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner beats Carlos Alcaraz – former British No 1 makes bold Indian Wells prediction

Emma Raducanu says her ‘natural’ game has been ‘coached out’ of her in telling comments

“Yeah, everybody is excited, and it’s definitely something that’s very highly anticipated. So, you know, let’s see.”

Djokovic was then asked whether he thought Williams would potentially make her return at Wimbledon, a tournament where both players are seven-time singles champions.

The 38-year-old claimed that SW19 could well be the American’s comeback venue of choice, and further suggested that Williams could be returning to play doubles alongside her sister, Venus.

He replied: “I pick that one [Wimbledon] as well as her comeback, but yeah, I don’t know.

“I think she might maybe play a doubles tournament or two with Venus. That would be nice to see, just from my point of view and tennis fans, for sure.

“Yeah, and she’s one of the greatest athletes, really. It would be great to have her back too.”

Djokovic’s comments came ahead of action in Indian Wells, with the Serbian the third seed in the men’s singles event.

The Serbian is targeting a record-breaking sixth men’s singles title at the tournament this year, though he has failed to make it to the quarter-final in his last five appearances in Tennis Paradise.

Djokovic has received an opening-round bye and will face either Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard or Kamil Majchrzak in round two.

Meanwhile, while Williams is not in action, her older sister Venus will be competing.

The 45-year-old received a wildcard into the women’s singles draw and will take on qualifier Diane Parry on Thursday.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Read Next: Indian Wells Open withdrawal list: 19 players out as Medvedev, Rublev & Khachanov’s presence confirmed