Novak Djokovic clinched his 101st career title with an emotional win against Lorenzo Musetti in Athens, as he continued to add to his remarkable legacy.

There were emotional scenes as Djokovic’s brother and the tournament director in Athens handed over the trophy after his 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 victory in the final, as he secured victory in an event that his owned his members of his family.

“An incredible battle,” declared Djokovic. “Three hours of a gruelling match, physically.

“It could have been anybody’s match, so congrats to Lorenzo for an amazing performance. I’m just very proud of

myself to get through this one.”

Djokovic’s win meant Musetti failed to qualify for next week’s ATP Finals in Turin, as he came up agonisingly short in a battle with Felix Auger-Aliassime to claim the final place up for grabs in the end-of-season event.

“Novak, there are not many words to say about you and your career,” said Musett.

“You are proving, still at your age, that you can kick us, like me today. Everytime I share the court with you, I take it as a lesson, so thanks for that.”

This tournament offered up prize money of €766,715 across both singles and doubles, with significant winnings available across the tournament.

Djokovic will receive a paycheck of €116,690, with the tournament runner-up receiving €68,035 in winnings.