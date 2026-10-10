Novak Djokovic could reach a new prize money milestone after confirming schedule

Novak Djokovic has stated his intention to play at the Paris Masters in his push to qualify for the ATP Finals and if he gets to the end-of-season jamboree in Turin, he will edge closer to a remarkable prize money breakthrough.

Djokovic has not been chasing prize money for many years, with his on court earnings putting him comfortably clear of his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at the top of the all-time money list.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has displayed a longevity of success at the top of the sport that has allowed him to set a whole host of records that will be tough to break and his trophy-collecting obsession shows no sign of waning.

His win in the China Open ensured Djokovic would record a 21st successive season with an ATP title on his list and he is now just one tournament win away from equalling Federer’s career haul of 103.

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He still has some way to go to match the record of 109 held by the great Jimmy Connors, but Djokovic will believe anything is possible on what is left of his career.

One milestone he may well pass in the next few weeks is the $200 million mark on the all-time career prize money list.

His latest win in Beijing saw Djokovic add another $764,750 to his prize money haul and if he were to enjoy a deep run at the Paris Masters and then go on to win the ATP Finals, there is a good chance he could crack that mind-blowing $200 million mark for his career cash haul.

Of course, Djokovic’s earnings have been multiplied several times over with his endorsements off the court, with Lacoste, ASICS, Head and Hublot among his long-standing sponsors.

In recent years, he has also added Waterdrop, Aman Resorts, Qatar Airways, Joe & the Juice, and investment firm General Atlantic to his collection of backers and many of those deals will continue long after he retires from tennis.

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Djokovic’s desire to play at the ATP Finals is an eye-catching comment, as he has pulled out of the event in recent years even though he qualified as one of the top eight players in the season.

There were some suggestions that Djokovic’s reluctance to play in the ATP’s marquee event was due to his frustration with the way the governing body of the men’s game are governing the sport, but it seems the ultimate champion in the men’s game is keen to drain every last ounce out of his career by trying to qualify for Turin this year.

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