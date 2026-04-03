Novak Djokovic has been told he should consider skipping this year’s French Open, but will the Serbian legend listen to the advice given out by two former British No 1s?

Djokovic was forced to pull out of last month’s Miami Open due to injury and he only made it through to the fourth round at the Indian Wells Masters, wheres

He has also pulled out of next week’s Monte Carlos Masters, with his next tournament appearance uncertain as he looks to plot his most viable route to a 25th Grand Slam title in 2026.

While the Serbian legend has made it clear that he is targeting a record-breaking addition major title as one of the primary final targets in his remarkable career, there is a strong feeling among plenty of observers that his best chance of reaching a goal that will move him ahead of Margaret Court in the all-time list of major winners may not come at Roland Garros.

He may be a three-time winner at Roland Garros and also won a prized Olympic gold medal at the venue in the 2024 Paris Olympics, but clay courts are unlikely to be the most likely route to that elusive final major title in his career.

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The movement of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner has challenged Djokovic over the last couple of years, with his heavy defeat against Sinner in Paris last June evidence of the mountain he will have to beat the world’s top two players on a clay court.

That inspired former British No 1 Tim Henman to suggest Djokovic should focus all of his energies on what may be a final assault at the Wimbledon title heading into the European summer.

“I will be very interested to see how much he plays on the clay,” stated Henman. “That is the most physically demanding surface. Will he play something before the French? Will he play the French at all? Will he just focus on the grass? Who knows.

“I can see a scenario where he doesn’t play in Paris, but let’s see.”

Henman’s former Davis Cup team-mate Greg Rusedski served up similar sentiments, as he urged Djokovic to channel is ambitions on an assault at what would be an eighth Wimbledon title.

“French Open, I kind of feel like it’s out of his grasp just because of the physicality, but for all those Djokovic fans, what two weeks it has been,” said Rusedski on his podcast.

“He’s beaten Sinner in a Grand Slam this year and he beat Alcaraz at the Australian Open last year.

“The trouble is, hasn’t been able to do them back-to-back. That’s still the conundrum that’s difficult to solve when you’re 38 and the body doesn’t bounce back like we saw with Carlos today being so young. He was like an elastic. He was back in there physically.

“The thing I am wondering is, is Djokovic going to skip the French Open and just play Wimbledon this year. I would not be surprised if he did that.”

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Despite the advice of the two British tennis greats, Djokovic is unlikely to miss the second Grand Slam of the year, as he will still believe the draw could open up for him if misfortune or a shock defeat is handed out to defending Roland Garros champion Alcaraz or the player he beat in last year’s iconic final, Italian world No 2 Sinner.

The sensible plan for a player who will be 39 by the time he plays at Wimbledon this summer may be to rest his body and prepare for the grass court season, but Djokovic will be reluctant to miss out on what could be his final shot at glory in Paris.

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