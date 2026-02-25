Former world No 3 Ivan Ljubicic has revealed which of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was the “most difficult” opponent for him as he addressed the GOAT debate.

During an illustrious career spanning from 1998 to 2012, Ljubicic regularly crossed paths with Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, who are known as the Big Three.

The Croatian played Federer on 13 occasions, while he faced Nadal and Djokovic nine times each, and he earned multiple wins against each of the legendary trio.

Ljubicic coached Federer from 2016 until his retirement in 2022, helping the Swiss icon win the last three of his 20 Grand Slam titles.

Ljubicic’s record against the Big Three

3-13 vs Federer

2-7 vs Nadal

2-7 vs Djokovic

What did Ljubicic say about playing the Big Three?

Speaking to the Off Court With Greg Rusedski podcast, Ljubicic broke down his experiences of playing each of the Big Three when asked who reached the highest level at their peak.

“I think for everybody, it’s different. Because they were so different, each one of the opponents had our preference,” Ljubicic began.

Ljubicic on Nadal:

“I felt against Rafa, you have time. He stays far back on the return, so he kind of lets you do your thing, especially on my service games. So I felt rather comfortable.

“Obviously, I lost a lot more times than I won, but I did beat him twice. I always felt like if I played well, I’m going to have a shot, I’m going to have my chances. And also he doesn’t serve big, so you’re always in the rallies. And of course it’s really difficult, but I never felt like it’s impossible.”

Ljubicic on Federer:

“Against Roger, was complicated, because he would always do something different. I remember I played him like four times in three months in the beginning of 2005. It was always a different match. I thought after losing to him, ‘Okay, now I know what I need to do’.

“I remember, Rotterdam was a big battle, 7-6 in the third for him, I had my chances. Dubai, he was serving [and] volleying more than not. And then [Indian Wells], he was going back and looping sometimes.

“So it was always different match. So you had to adapt to him and he was always better in what he was doing than you. So in that sense, it was really, really difficult for me to play against him.”

Ljubicic on Djokovic:

“Novak, last time I played him was, I believe, 2010. When Novak was on, it was maybe the most difficult for me, because me having a big serve and relying [on] a lot of free points with my serve… I mean with him, it was just not possible.

“It was not just that I was not getting free points, but it was coming faster at me than my serve. So it was just… you would feel like you get strangled, because he doesn’t hit winners, but he pushed you left, right, left, right, you’re always on the run.

“You never have a clean shot. You don’t even find yourself in the situation where you can take a risk. So that was really suffocating.”

Ljubicic on the GOAT debate

Ljubicic also weighed in on the debate over which of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic is the greatest player of all time.

“They are different. It’s really difficult to say who is better,” said the 10-time ATP Tour titlist.

“Obviously Novak won the most, it’s clear. But for me, the impact that Roger had on the game, and Rafa, in different moments — it’s huge. Maybe bigger than Novak.

“But… what is the GOAT? If we go by the results, obviously Novak is the one who won the most. But the impact on the game I feel like Roger definitely had, at least for me, was tremendous and still is.”

