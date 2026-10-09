Novak Djokovic ranking points and prize money after Shanghai Open loss to Hubert Hurkacz

Hubert Hurkacz made it ninth time’s the charm after beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets at the Shanghai Open on Friday.

Hurkacz came into their second-round contest with a 0-8 record against Djokovic, although the Pole has run the 24-time major winner close on multiple occasions.

Following his remarkable China Open success on Tuesday, question marks were raised about whether Djokovic would be able to recover in time for the Masters 1000 event.

The 39-year-old may not have been best pleased to have the big-serving Hurkacz across the net from him in his opening match, and so it proved to be.

Hurkacz, who reached the final of the Chengdu Open and then backed it up with a semi-final run in Beijing, took a tight first set 6-4, as the Serbian made it clear he was not in the best shape physically.

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The former world No 6 was in no mood to be charitable early in the second set as he broke the veteran and then used his booming serve to give himself daylight between him and his opponent.

Hurkacz had chances to go up a double break in the second set but the former world No 1, whose tank appeared to be emptying, hung tough and played with wanton abandon to keep the scoreline respectable.

The 29-year-old served his way to victory to secure a commanding 6-4, 6-3 win, serving 13 aces and only losing eight points on his first serve. So, how much prize money and ranking points did Djokovic pocket after his short stay in Shanghai?

Djokovic made it to the semi-finals of last year’s tournament but after falling in round two, he lost 400 points and gained 30.

In regard to prize money, he earns £27,288 but the main thing is that he has dropped three places in the ATP Tour rankings to 11th, and in the Race, he is ninth on 2,480.

Following the news that Jannik Sinner is shutting down his season due to a knee injury, Djokovic is in the eighth and final spot to qualify for the ATP Tour Finals but Alex De Minaur is just 110 points behind him.

Rafael Jodar is 321 points behind Djokovic at 11th in the Race, while the in-form Hurkacz is up to 29th with 1,475 points. The Pole is now back up to 31st in the live rankings, which is a big boost after dropping close to the 100 mark earlier this year.

First round: 10 points – $23,760 (£17,958)

Second round: 30 points – $36,110 (£27,293)

Third round: 50 points – $61,865 (£46,760)

Fourth round: 100 points – $105,720 (£79,908)

Quarter-finalist: 200 points – $193,645 (£146,357)

Semi-finalist: 400 points – $340,190 (£257,116)

Finalist: 650 points – $612,340 (£462,808)

Champion: 1,000 points – $1,151,380 (£870,217)

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