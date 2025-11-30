Novak Djokovic has revealed he is trying to “rebuild” his body as he set his sights on making a strong start to the 2026 season and keeping pace with “the best guys.”

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is 38, has dealt with an increasing number of injuries and physical ailments since midway through the 2024 campaign.

Despite this, Djokovic will finish 2025 as the world No 4 after amassing an impressive 39-11 record from a limited schedule of 13 tournaments this year.

This season, Djokovic reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams, won ATP 250 titles in Geneva and Athens and was a runner-up at the Miami Open.

The world No 4 qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin, but withdrew citing a shoulder injury after his triumph in Athens.

Novak Djokovic’s physical struggles in 2025

Djokovic’s body breaking down in the latter stages of tournaments was a common theme this year — particularly at the majors.

The Serbian was forced to retire after the first set of his 2025 Australian Open semi-final with Alexander Zverev due to a hamstring tear he suffered in his quarter-final win over Carlos Alcaraz.

The former world No 1 was hampered during his straight-set Wimbledon semi-final defeat to Jannik Sinner after a nasty fall on match point of his quarter-final win over Flavio Cobolli.

At the US Open, Djokovic looked physically spent after two sets of his straight-set semi-final loss to Alcaraz having looked short of fitness during his run in New York.

Djokovic also dealt with physical issues in his Miami Open final loss to Jakub Mensik and throughout his campaign at the Shanghai Masters, where he fell in the semi-finals to Valentin Vacherot.

What did Novak Djokovic say about his physical recovery

Djokovic spoke to Sky Sports in Doha at the Qatar Grand Prix and divulged that he is using the off-season to address his problems with body.

“Well, I’m having a little bit of a break and I’m trying to reconstruct my machine, so to say, in terminology of racing,” he said.

“I’ve been getting injured more often than not in the last 18 months, so I’m trying to rebuild my body so that start of the next season will be great, and hopefully I can keep it up with the best guys.”

The 38-year-old also commented on the Regenesis recovery pod, which he co-founded and presented at the Qatar Grand Prix.

“It is a multi-sensory wellness capsule pod that resets your batteries in the shortest amount of time, which is eight minutes,” Djokovic explained.

The Regenesis website describes the pod as “a fully immersive experience powered by proprietary Compounding Synergetics technology”, adding that it is “designed to rejuvenate your entire physiology” and “promotes deep relaxation and recovery, helping you reset and feel renewed like never before.”

