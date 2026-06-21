Novak Djokovic has enjoyed an inconsistent season in 2026, with far more lows than highs.

While Djokovic hit a level of consistency in the 2025 season by reaching the semi-finals of all four Grand Slams, the Serbian has not been able to maintain that level of form this year.

Djokovic’s season undoubtedly peaked at the Australian Open, where he defeated Jannik Sinner en route to reaching the final of the first Grand Slam of the season.

Since, Djokovic has suffered early exits at Indian Wells, the Italian Open, and Roland Garros, the latter of which saw him fail to capitalise on the early exit of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’s withdrawal.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will next head to Wimbledon having not played a warm-up event on the grass and Toni Nadal doesn’t fancy his chances of winning.

In an interview with ESPN, Toni Nadal suggested that father time is slowly but surely creeping up on the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

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“I was asked before Roland Garros whether I saw Djokovic winning the tournament, and I answered no; not because I don’t consider him good enough, but because the years go by,” said Nadal.

“Thus, when you have to play every two days and in five-set matches, recovery is no longer the same. Movement doesn’t happen the same way anymore, you arrive a bit late, and all of this is reflected in the game.”

Nadal believes the only reason Djokovic is yet to retire from tennis is due to his quest to try and win a 25th Grand Slam, but he believes his time in tennis is going to come to an end very soon.

“He is competing in an attempt to win another Grand Slam; otherwise, what interest does it have for a player who has already won everything? That is why I think we are witnessing his final season,” he said.

Nadal might not be tipping Djokovic to do well at Wimbledon, but history dictates the Serbian star will at least make the latter stages of the Grand Slam.

Djokovic has reached the semi-finals or later of every Wimbledon he has played since 2017, when he was beaten by Tomas Berdych in the quarter-finals.

He has, of course, also lifted the title an incredible seven times throughout his career and he holds an exceptional 89% win rate at the Grand Slam.

While he is not the favourite to lift the title at SW19, Djokovic can certainly not be ruled out as a very dangerous opponent for any of the top players in the draw.