Novak Djokovic’s press conference ahead of his opening match at the Indian Wells Masters gave a compelling insight into why he is still flying around the world and competing at the top of the sport.

His 39th birthday is looming large in May, with the prospect of the Serbian legend playing until he is 40 a new phenomenon at the highest level of a sport as demanding as tennis.

His run to the Australian Open final in January that included an epic win against Jannik Sinner fuelled Djokovic’s belief that there is more glory left in him, even though he has not won a Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open.

Yet his presence on the global sporting stages may no longer just be focused on winning tennis tournaments, as the sight of Djokovic on a tennis court has become the perfect advert for the brand he is building.

The arrival of lead adviser Mark Madden in Djokovic’s business empire has changed the focus for the Serbian over the past couple of years, with his regular appearances at major events and award ceremonies marking a clear effort to use his global fame to create a new era of success.

Major sponsorship deals already in place will continue long after Djokovic finishes playing and his arrival in Indian Wells coincided with the release of his new wearable infrared fabric that stimulates circulation and accelerates recovery at the cellular level.

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This will be worn on his arm during practice and in matches, with Djokovic keen to speak about the importance of his newest product and how his continued presence in tennis is vital to promoting it.

“I’m just proud of that partnership, and it’s right down the alley that I’m the most comfortable with in terms of my passion, in terms of how I want to develop my brand and my businesses, my investments, wellness, longevity,” he told reporters.

“Health space is something I deeply care about, something that is also very authentic and close to me as I live it on a daily basis and try to be kind of a testament or an example of the products or the businesses or brands that I’m part of or partnering or setting up or launching.

“I think nowadays with so many products and companies and brands out there, it’s not easy to navigate what’s good and what’s authentic and original and what’s made or created or developed with high integrity.

“So I feel like one of the best ways is to have an ambassador or partner or whoever that is a face that really embodies that. I try to do that. Not just because of the businesses but because I have done that throughout my entire career, and that’s actually, that kind of philosophy is the very reason why I’m still competing at this high level and being able to compete at the highest possible tennis professional level.”

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As we have seen with the incredible success of the On footwear brand following Roger Federer’s involvement as an investor and the rapid growth of the Castore clothing brand after they recruited Andy Murray as a brand ambassador, using the global popularity of an elite tennis player is a proven method to fast track the success of a product.

So even if Djokovic is not winning on the court as much as he once did, his appearances at events like Indian Wells or the upcoming Grand Slam at Roland Garros and Wimbledon ensure he is not losing off the court when he steps back into the glare of the public spotlight.

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