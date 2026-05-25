Novak Djokovic has revealed he spoke to Miomir Kecmanovic after his compatriot revealed Viktor Troicki unceremoniously ended their coaching agreement in order to take up a role with the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

Having been without a head coach since parting ways with Andy Murray in 2025, Djokovic confirmed ahead of the French Open that fellow Serb Troicki has joined his coaching staff, writing in an Instagram post: “Welcome my friend, teammate and now coach… Viktor Troicki.”

Troicki, who joins Boris Bosnjakovic on the team, has an extensive coaching record, having served as Serbia’s Davis Cup captain since 2021.

He also mentored Hamad Medjedovic from 2022 until 2024, before taking over as Kecmanovic’s coach ahead of the 2025 season.

But his stint with Kecmanovic was ended abruptly as one minute he was part of 26-year-old’s set-up during his title run at the ATP Challenger Tour’s Copa Faulconbridge event in Spain and the next he was practicing with Djokovic at Roland Garros.

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Following his first-round win over Fabian Marozsan at the French Open on Sunday, Kecmanovic told Serbian media, including SportKlub: “To tell you the truth, that decision confused me, not to say – shocked me!

“On Sunday I won the Challenger, on Monday I was informed that he was ending cooperation with me, and on Wednesday we were supposed to travel to Paris. He was already on Tuesday afternoon at Chatriere with Novak.

“Everything is clear here, I don’t have to add much, I’m very disappointed, but my God, I have Ogi (Ognjen Jovanovic) with whom I’m doing well, there’s good energy, he believes in me – he’s the head coach now.”

Djokovic was also in action on day one in Paris and, after the third seed overcame Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Serbian media told him about Kecmanovic’s comments and he insisted that it’s something his compatriot needs to discuss with Troicki.

“We had communication, I didn’t see him live. I would like to congratulate him on his victory now, as well as the one in the tournament before (the challenger in Valencia),” he is quoted as saying by SportKlub.

“I contacted him, we talked and I told him from my perspective what happened and how it is. How he accepted it and what is between him and Victor – I will not go into that. That’s all I can say.”

As for his decision to work with Troicki, it was a case of adding someone familiar to the team.

The tennis great stated: “It’s very simple. Viktor knows me as a friend – we’ve known each other since the age of eight or nine.

“We know each other on the court, I played against him, I played doubles with him, we played the Davis Cup, won it together.

“He was the selector and coach when we won the gold medal here. We travelled together for so many years. He is definitely one of the closest people I have in my life.

“I didn’t want to bring some unknown people, I don’t have the patience for that. I wanted to bring someone who knows me well and who can certainly contribute with his experience. That’s the biggest reason.”