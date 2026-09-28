The rising tide of dissent among the game’s biggest stars threatened to boil over when they threatened to withdraw from Grand Slam events amid an increasingly heated dispute over prize money, but all that appeared to be halted by the formation of a new Grand Slam Player Council.

While prize money has risen at a rapid rate in recent years, the players argue they should be getting a higher percentage of revenue at the four major tournaments.

That argument has been disputed by many in the sport and observers looking in, as the profit an event makes is a very different number than the revenue, yet it seems moves are now being made to bring the club together.

The Grand Slam Player Council is a response to the calls from players to have better dialogue with tournament organisers and it is no surprise to see world No 2 named as a founder member of the council, as she has been one of the most outspoken figures in the push to get more prize money from Grand Slam events.

Elena Rybakina and Jessica Pegula are joining Sabalenka on the Grand Slam Player Council, along with Iva Jovic, Elina Svitolina and Maria Sakkari.

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Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Rinderknech are among the male players on the list, with the presence of Novak Djokovic raising plenty of eyebrows.

Djokovic lead the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) as they tried to challenge the game’s authorities, but he stepped back from that role after suggesting he disagreed with the direction they were moving in after they started legal action against the game’s authorities.

It was also interesting to note that Djokovic did not join the ranks of top players demanding more prize money earlier this year and when he was asked about their stance, he offered a diplomatic response.

“I think you’ve been around the tour long enough to I think remember the times when I was a president of the (ATP) council, when I was also forming PTPA,” he told reporters.

“So you guys know my position on that. I’ve said it many times. I don’t need to talk about that too long.

“Players know that they’ll always have my support, and that’s all. The new generations are coming up. I’m glad that there is willingness from the leaders of our sport, like Sabalenka, to really step up and really understand the dynamics of how the tennis politics works and understand the nuances and really what needs to be done not only for her benefit and well-being, but for everyone.

“That’s true leadership for me and I think she needs to maintain that. I salute that. That’s all I have to say about that. We’re all part of the same sport. We all try to elevate the game, whether it’s players, tournaments, or governing bodies.

“Unfortunately, oftentimes there is a conflict of interest that some people don’t want to address. I think that’s where the players really have the power. I’m always supportive of the stronger player position in the ecosystem.”

When asked why he was not getting involved in the current movement for increased prize money he added: “I am watching more from the side, to be honest. I haven’t been part of those meetings and conversations.

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“But my position is very clear: I support the players and always will support stronger player position in the ecosystem, as I said.”

Given those words, it’s interesting to see Djokovic putting himself forward to be a leading voice on the new Grand Slam player council.

There is no doubt that his presence on the list of names forming this group is significant as he the 24-time Grand Slam-winning icon is a figure who commands respect.

It also suggests he is not planning to step away from the game any time soon, as he continues to push for more glory at the age of 39.

Djokovic’s support gives any movement in tennis real credibility and the Grand Slam Player Council has a voice that will no be ignored.

They have also recruited a figure who has never been wary of expressing his views, even if they might not be popular.

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