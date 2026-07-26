The bell has not tolled for Novak Djokovic yet, but the sands of time may finally be catching up on the most successful male tennis player of all-time.

As Djokovic faced the media after his straight sets defeat against Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon earlier this month, there was a sense from those of us who have sat through so many press conferences with the Serbian great that this one felt a little different.

He has since admitted that the five hours and 15 minutes he spent beating Felix Auger-Aliassime in an epic quarter-final the previous Tuesday had taken too much out of his 39-year-old body for him to compete against Sinner and that is entirely understandable.

What Djokovic is doing long after he could have retired is little short of remarkable, but the same story continues to repeat itself time and again in the final rounds of Grand Slams.

Beating Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz is a task that has proved to be beyond the best in the men’s game since the start of 2024 and while Djokovic is one of the few players who has achieved it on the biggest stages, the odds of him lifting that elusive 25th Grand Slam title are widening with each passing major tournament.

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Djokovic will be in New York next month challenging for US Open glory and if he goes through a third straight year without winning the final major he craves to move past Margaret Court and into a league of his own for Grand Slam wins, you wonder whether his motivation to go again in 2027 will still be there.

Alcaraz’s fitness issues leave big question marks over his participation in the US Open and even if the defending champion is there, it’s hard to believe he will be at his best as he recovers from a wrist injury that has kept him out of action since mid-April.

A confident Alexander Zverev and Auger-Aliassime may be even tougher obstacles for Djokovic to get through on a fast hard court in New York, while the young guns will also fancy their chances of upsetting the Serbian legend.

Joao Fonseca beat Djokovic in thrilling fashion at the French Open in May, so the balance of power in that match may favour the Brazilian from this point forward and this is where Novak’s problems mount.

Up to now, Djokovic could justifiably suggest he is the third or fourth best player in the world in a group led by Sinner and Alcaraz, with Zverev completing that elite group.

If he starts to lose against players outside of that group, Djokovic may be forced to accept that his last great tennis dream is beyond him.

Djokovic has been speaking to the media in recent days and his mood is upbeat, but the final line of these comments suggested even he is now starting to question whether he can beat Sinner and Alcaraz when it matters most.

“I want to kick their a** every day of the week,” said Djokovic, as he was asked about the two dominant players in the men’s game.

“To be honest, when I see them play, there are contrasting styles with [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal, really contrasting styles. I showed up as well, different. Three of us, we were all different.

“And now with Alcaraz and Sinner being the dominant force in tennis, these two guys remind me of myself so much. I’m like: ‘I’m playing myself from 10/15 years ago’, and it kind of hurts me to feel that on the court. I mean, I know how to crack the code, but can I?”

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He was also asked about Andre Agassi’s comments that Djokovic’s retirement announcement may dawn on him quickly and the Serbian replied: “Andre Agassi is one of the all-time greats, of course. He was part of my documentary, and he said: ‘I don’t know when the end is coming for Novak, but I’m sure as hell that, when it comes, it comes fast.’

“I think he’s right. Of course, I would lie if [I said] I don’t have those thoughts. I do have them. And I don’t know if there’s a perfect way (to bow out).

“I’m still just trying to enjoy myself competing. I’m there, and we’ll have this conversation later.”

Many believe that question has been answered for Djokovic time and again over the last three years, but this indefatigable champion keeps coming back for more.

He may not know when the cut-off point for his ambitions is reached, but there are only so many times you can put yourself on the roller-coaster of emotions that every Grand Slam serves up if you know the outcome is not going to give you the joy you crave.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic told his last big tennis dream is over – can he defy his doubters again?