Novak Djokovic admitted his days of winning Grand Slam titles may be coming to an end after he lost against Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semi-finals and now leading coach Patrick Mourtoglou has claimed that realisation may hasten the Serbian’s retirement.

Djokovic has been chasing a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title since winning his 24th at the 2023 US Open, but the emergence of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the new kings of men’s tennis has blocked his path to glory.

Defeats against Sinner in the French Open and Wimbledon semi-finals were backed up by his loss against Alcaraz in New York, which sparked this confession from 38-year-old Djokovic.

“It will be very difficult for me in the future to overcome the hurdle of Sinner, Alcaraz, in the best-of-five on the Grand Slams. I think I have a better chance in best-of-three, but best-of-five, it’s tough,” said Djokovic after his US Open defeat earlier this month.

“I’m not giving up on Grand Slams in that regard, having said that. I’m going to continue fighting and trying to get to the finals and fight for another trophy at least. But, you know, it’s going to be a very difficult task.”

“I lost three out of four Slams in semis against these guys, so they’re just too good, playing on a really high level,” he added.

“Unfortunately, I ran out of gas after the second set. I think I had enough energy to battle him and to keep up with his rhythm for two sets. After that, I was gassed out, and he kept going.”

They were brutally honest words from Djokovic and now the former coach of Serena Williams has claimed they are a prelude to what may be an imminent retirement announcement from the most successful male player of all time.

“Time catches up with everyone at some stage, even Novak Djokovic,” said Mouratoglou.

“It’s incredible to think that just two years ago, Novak was on top of the world. He was the best player by far in 2023: winning three Grand Slams and reaching the final of the fourth. He was saying: “36 is the new 26, my body is in perfect shape.

“Today, the message has changed. From being untouchable, he started to lose against Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. And now, he admits: “my body is not strong enough to fight those two guys in five-set Grand Slams.

“At Roland-Garros, there were signs of limitation. At Wimbledon, it became undeniable. At the US Open, he looked exhausted after just two sets against Carlos. It went from “my body is perfect” to “my body is failing me because of age.”

Mouratoglou went on to suggest a lack of belief is now as big a factor as a physical issues for Djokovic in the final phase of his career.

“The real issue is not whether his body is weaker, but that he seems to believe it. And that belief is new,” he added.

“Earlier in his career, when he was behind Federer and Nadal, he always said: “I will find a way, I will be better.”

“Now, he says the door is closed. That shift is massive. Novak’s greatest strength was his unbreakable belief. If that inner conviction is gone, the body follows.

“If Novak feels he can no longer win Slams, I don’t think he will keep playing much longer. He has achieved everything: the greatest of all time in the toughest era, against Roger, Rafa, Murray and others. Motivation is harder to find once every dream has been fulfilled.

“Yet, he still plays. Why? I believe part of it is his connection with the fans. For years, Roger and Rafa had the strongest bond with the public.

“Now, people value Novak more, they recognise his achievements, and he shows more of himself. That new connection might be what keeps him on court, even if the drive is not the same as before.”

Djokovic has recently relocated with his young family to live in Greece, with many observers suggesting that may be where the next phase of his life will continue when he calls time on his tennis story.

