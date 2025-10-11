We would not have predicted it would be world No 204 Valentin Vacherot who would give Novak Djokovic the reality check he was waiting for as he ponders the end of his tennis story.

Vacherot incredible win against Djokovic at the Shanghai Masters continued a truly remarkable week for the Monégasque player, as he is set to climb around 150 places in the ATP Rankings and secure more prize money this week than he had managed in his entire career up to this point.

The Vacherot story in Shanghai is one of the most remarkable of the 2025 season, as he has come through qualifying to reach the final of the ATP 1000 event in a week that will change the course of his career.

Yet for Djokovic, this chastening defeat confirmed what has been evident for some time.

The heart and mind of this great champion are still willing to compete at the top, but his body is no longer allowing him to get through a tournament, with his 6-3, 6-4 defeat against Vacherot the latest nail in his ambitions.

With Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner out of Shanghai with injury issues, this felt like the week when Djokovic would win what may be a final ATP 1000 event of his remarkable career.

Yet the depleted and broken version of Djokovic who was unable to stay with a player ranked outside the top 200 in the world, should give him the reality check that he needed when he ponders what comes next.

Djokovic said after his US Open defeat against Alcaraz that he may no longer have the physical capacity to compete over five sets against young players who are at a different end of their careers.

The 38-year-old also suggested the best-of-three-set format may be his best hope of adding a few more trophy wins to his record, but even the shorter format appears to be beyond him now.

He was struggling from the off against Vacherot and while the underdog did well to hold his nerve and secure the biggest win of his career, the Djokovic he beat was a shadow of the legend who has dominated the sport for the last two decades.

Djokovic showed fight against Vacherot, but the tank was empty long before his serve was broken for a final time in the second set.

The Serbian will now head to Saudi Arabia to play in the Six Kings Slam, where he will collect $1.5m even if he needs to limp through a match in the exhibition event.

Then it will be decision time for Djokovic.

He will have a few weeks to ponder whether he will put in the preparation time required to play at the Australian Open in January.

The 25th Grand Slam title he is chasing is a dream that now looks set to be beyond him because if his failing body won’t allow him to compete over an extended ATP 1000 event played over three sets, the notion that he could get through seven rounds played over five sets to win seems impossible.

The game is up for Novak Djokovic, so don’t be surprised if a retirement announcement arrives before the end of the year.

