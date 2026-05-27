Novak Djokovic has revealed the “biggest understanding” that he feels people have about him as well as his three main flaws in a candid interview.

The world No 4 is currently in action at the 2026 French Open, where he is aiming to win his fourth Roland Garros title and a record-extending 25th Grand Slam.

Having celebrated his 39th birthday last week, Djokovic is trying to make history by becoming the oldest Grand Slam singles champion of all time. He was 36 when he won his 24th major at the 2023 US Open.

The Serbian began his 2026 season by reaching the Australian Open final, where he fell in four sets to Carlos Alcaraz after a stunning five-set semi-final victory over Jannik Sinner.

Djokovic only played four matches between the Australian Open and French Open as he made the fourth round in Indian Wells and lost his opening match in Rome.

During an appearance on the Quotidien show on French TV channel TMC, Djokovic was asked to highlight the biggest understanding about him.

“Some people think I have ulterior motives and that I act out of self-interest in my activities off the tennis court. None of that is true,” Djokovic explained (translated from French).

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“Have I suffered because of it? Yes, of course. For example, in 2020, I helped create the PTPA with the aim of helping lower-ranked players who don’t have the same opportunities as me and many other top players.

“But the interpretations were different from my intention. That hurt me.”

After identifying his three main qualities as generosity, integrity, and dedication, Djokovic was asked to name his three major flaws.

“I’m stubborn, very stubborn,” replied the Serbian tennis legend.

“You have to be stubborn to progress at this level, but there’s positive stubbornness, and I’m also negatively stubborn.

“I’m often late. For example, today I had an appointment at 7:30 p.m. and I arrived at 7:35 p.m.

“And finally, I would say that I waste time on things that aren’t useful. Sometimes, I’m not very productive.”

Djokovic defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in his first round match at Roland Garros.

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