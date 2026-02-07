Novak Djokovic reveals ‘desire’ to play next Olympics but admits 2028 is ‘far off’

Novak Djokovic would be the defending champion should he play in the 2028 Games.

Novak Djokovic has admitted he has a “desire” to play at the next Olympic Games but conceded 2028 is “far off” for a player his age.

Djokovic will turn 39 in May but his appearance in the Australian Open final demonstrated that he is far from a busted flush.

No one quite knows what motivates him to continue but a desire for a 25th Grand Slam is thought to be high on his list, as well as it would seem the chance to play at another Olympic Games.

Djokovic has competed in four Olympics in his career, winning bronze in his first in 2008 before securing the gold and completing the Golden Slam.

Should he enter the next Summer Olympics, which are being held in Los Angeles in 2028, he would be the defending champion but his presence there remains doubtful given his age.

Appearing at the Winter Olympics currently taking place in Milan, Djokovic said it was a “desire” to reach the next games but was realistic about it.

“Far away, yes. At this stage of my life and career, it’s far off, but obviously I have the desire to get there,” Djokovic told Corriere TV of the 2028 Olympics.

It is not the first time Djokovic has stated his desire to reach the 2028 games and after his defeat to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final, he said that was the goal but admitted there were complications about that.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six or 12 months, so it has been a great ride – I love you guys,” Djokovic said.

“That’s why I left it open. I really don’t know. You’ve followed me for a long time and I don’t pretend or fake things. I told you for the last year or year and a half that I’m not sure how much and what is next.

“I said I’d like to play until the 2028 Olympics, but that might mean playing one tournament a year, maybe 10, 15, two, or seven—I honestly don’t know.

“I don’t want to make decisions about my schedule and future so far in advance. Right now, my only wish is to be with my family and then I’ll see what’s next.”

As for the Winter Games, Djokovic was impressed with what he saw after playing a role in the opening ceremony.

“A beautiful spectacle, as always. It’s always nice to be in Italy. Clearly, Italy is a country of sport. We expected a show, and that’s exactly what we saw.

“This was my first time at a Winter Olympics opening ceremony, and it was an emotional experience. I’m very happy to have shared this moment with my family.”

