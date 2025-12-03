Novak Djokovic has named the two best matches he was involved in and also identified the finest performance of his remarkable career.

The legendary Serbian holds a 1,163-233 (83.3%) record from the 1,396 matches he has played on the ATP Tour having turned pro in 2003.

Djokovic holds many of the most significant records in men’s tennis, including Grand Slams won (24), weeks at world No 1 (428), year-end No 1 finishes (eight), ATP Finals titles (seven) and Masters 1000 titles (40).

The 38-year-old is also the only man in the Open Era to win each of the Grand Slam events at least three times, while he is one of two men to hold all four majors at the same time in the Open Era (along with Rod Laver).

Djokovic, who is currently ranked fourth, won the Geneva Open and the Hellenic Championship in Athens this year to take his tally of ATP Tour singles titles to 101.

In an interview for the Hellenic Championship YouTube channel, Djokovic named two epic Grand Slam final victories over his greatest rivals as the best matches he has played.

“Finals of Australian Open 2012 against [Rafael] Nadal, that was the longest Grand Slam final ever,” said the tennis legend.

“And against Roger [Federer] in 2019, the finals of Wimbledon. Those were the best matches I was ever part of.”

At the 2012 Australian Open, Djokovic defeated Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 in a staggering contest lasting five hours and 53 minutes.

At Wimbledon in 2019, Djokovic prevailed 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3) against Federer in four hours and 57 minutes — the longest final in tournament history — after saving two championship points.

Djokovic went on to identify his 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 masterclass against Nadal in the 2019 Australian Open title match as his greatest performance.

“The best match I ever played would be, probably, the finals of the Australian Open against Nadal in 2019. The level of tennis was really high,” Djokovic assessed.

What did Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal say after the the 2019 Australian Open final?

In his press conference after the 2019 Australian Open final, Djokovic was asked where the display ranked among his best Grand Slam final performances.

“It ranks right at the top. Under the circumstances, playing against Nadal, such an important match, yeah, I mean, it’s amazing,” Djokovic said.

“Obviously back-to-back semi-finals and finals, I think I made 15 unforced errors in total in two matches, it’s quite pleasantly surprising to myself, as well, even though I always believe I can play this way, visualise myself playing this way.

“At this level, as I said, under the circumstances, it was truly a perfect match.”

Nadal addressed whether it was the best match Djokovic ever played against him.

“Difficult for me to have a clear opinion. I think, of course, he played I think fantastic,” said the Spaniard.

“At the same time, it’s true that when he’s playing that way, I think I needed something else. I was not able to have that extra thing tonight, being honest, no?

“Yeah, was unbelievable the way that he played, no doubt about that. But at the same time, it’s true that probably physically I was not able.”

