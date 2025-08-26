Novak Djokovic has revealed what he intends to do after retiring from tennis – and it involves an exciting talent on the ATP Tour.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion defeated 19-year-old American rising star Learner Tien 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 in the opening round of the 2025 US Open.

At the age of 38, Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in tennis history at Flushing Meadows.

The Serbian won his 100th and most recent title at the Geneva Open in May, while he secured his last major at the 2023 US Open.

In a video posted on the US Open social media accounts, Djokovic was asked about his plans after retiring from tennis.

The tennis icon jokingly suggested he will coach Brazilian sensation Joao Fonseca.

“My plans after I retire from tennis is to coach Fonseca,” Djokovic said. “I’m going to be very expensive for him, so be ready.”

Novak Djokovic News

Ahead of the US Open, Djokovic discussed Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz‘s rivalry and expressed his hope that a “third guy”, like Fonseca, will challenge the duo.

“On a global sport stage, these are the types of encounters and rivalries people get very excited about,” Djokovic said in his pre-tournament press conference.

“When it comes to individual sports like ours or boxing, Formula 1 racing, whatever it is, golf, people love to see rivalries. I think their rivalry is, without a doubt, the best one we have in the moment. And it looks like it’s going to stay like that for some time.

“I think their rivalry is amazing. What they have done in the previous two years is remarkable for both of these players.

“Particularly this year, the finals that we have seen them play against each other in Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and a few other tournaments, it’s just amazing for our sport.

“You have obviously other young players that are definitely going to challenge them, and hopefully somebody can get in the mix.

“[Holger] Rune was there, and he kind of goes up and down. Fonseca. There are players that are able to have that ‘Djoker’ spot, the third spot.

“I kind of empathise with the third guy, because I was in those shoes with [Roger] Federer and [Rafael] Nadal. I want to see a third guy coming in (smiling).”

