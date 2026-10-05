Novak Djokovic usurps Roger Federer to make ATP history by reaching the China Open final

Novak Djokovic’s dream run at the China Open continued as he beat Daniil Medvedev to reach the final of the ATP 500 tournament.

Djokovic has never lost at the China Open in his seven appearances so far and he has already beaten Nuno Borges, Yunchaokete Bu, Alexander Zverev, and now Medvedev at the 2026 event.

Medvedev was disqualified against Djokovic, although the Serbian was on the brink of victory against his Russian rival, with just three more points to secure the win.

He will next play Alex de Minaur in the final, but he has already set yet another ATP record by confirming his place in the final of the Beijing event.

At 39 years and four months old, Djokovic has become the oldest player to reach a final of an ATP 500 event in the history of the sport.

Oldest ATP 500 finalists

Novak Djokovic (2026 China Open) – 39 years and four months Roger Federer (2019 Basel Open) – 38 years and two months Roger Federer (2019 Halle Open) – 37 years and 10 months Feliciano Lopez (2019 Queen’s Club) – 37 years and six months Roger Federer (2019 Dubai Tennis Championships) – 37 years and six months Ivo Karlovic (2016 Washington Open) – 37 years and four months

Djokovic’s latest feat has seen him rise above Roger Federer, who previously held the record when he reached the final of the Swiss Indoors back in 2019 when he was 38 and two months.

Should Djokovic win the title at the China Open, he will become the oldest ATP champion in history, but he will only be beating his own record.

When Djokovic won the Hellenic Championships in Athens last year, he became the oldest star to lift a trophy on the ATP Tour at the age of 38 years and 10 months.

That was only an ATP 250 event, so a China Open feat would be more impressive.

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With a very tough draw beforehand, as well as a 100% record to defend, a China Open triumph in 2026 could go down as one of Djokovic’s most impressive victories in his career.

However, de Minaur will not be a pushover for Djokovic, particularly as he only played half a match against Hubert Hurkacz in the semifinals, due to the Pole’s retirement.

Djokovic and de Minaur have played each other four times on the ATP Tour previously, with Djokovic tasting victory three times against the Australian.

Those came at Wimbledon, the Australian Open, and the Monte Carlo Masters, while de Minaur’s victory was for Australian in the 2024 United Cup.

The China Open final will take place on Tuesday, 6th October, with play set to begin at 12pm UK time or 7pm local time.