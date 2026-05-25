Novak Djokovic has sent a warm message to his rival Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently sidelined from the tour due to a wrist injury.

Alcaraz has not played since 14 April, when he sustained a right wrist injury in his opening round win at the Barcelona Open. The injury is reportedly an inflamed tendon sheath in Alcaraz’s wrist.

The seven-time Grand Slam winner pulled out before his second round match in Barcelona and said the injury was “more serious than we all expected.”

The world No 2 has since withdrew from the Masters events in Madrid and Rome, as well as the French Open and Wimbledon.

Alcaraz‘s absence arguably improves Djokovic‘s chances of winning a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Speaking to Europsort ahead of the French Open, Djokovic spoke about his hopes of achieving this at Roland Garros.

“Yeah, it would mean a lot, of course. I mean, that’s the goal, that’s the aim. We’re working towards that, and let’s see what happens.

French Open News

Novak Djokovic responds after new coach accused of dumping ATP star to join tennis great’s set-up

Novak Djokovic hits back at Roland Garros crowd as he comes through tough opening test

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

“Yeah, to win 25 here would mean, of course, everything to me, and that’s the reason why I’m here, I’m competing. That’s the goal, and we’ll see what happens.”

The 39-year-old tennis legend then added: “Carlos, I hope you recover well. Tennis misses you. See you soon, amigo.”

In his pre-tournament press conference in Paris, Djokovic was asked how Alcaraz’s withdrawal impacts him.

“He’s a two-time defending champion of Roland Garros; of course, it’s a big blow for the tournament not to have him,” said the Serbian.

“Whether that changes my approach? I don’t think it does, significantly. I’ve been through challenging times with my body in the past six to eight months, so that was my primary focus, not really thinking about whether or not I have a better chance with Carlos [playing].

“If I’m healthy and able to maintain that level of freshness throughout the tournament, then I feel like I always have a very good chance. I’ve proven that.”

Djokovic defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in four sets in his opening round match at Roland Garros on Sunday night.

READ NEXT: Carlos Alcaraz handed stark ‘what if?’ warning after nightmare wrist injury derails 2026 season

