Joao Fonseca has sent a message of respect to Novak Djokovic on social media after the pair’s blockbuster showdown at the 2026 French Open.

The 19-year-old Brazilian star prevailed 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 in an epic third round match lasting four hours and 53 minutes at Roland Garros.

It was Fonseca’s first meeting with Djokovic, and he became only the second player to ever defeat the legendary Serb from two sets to love down.

In a social media post after the match, Djokovic wrote: “An epic battle, Joao. And a hard-fought victory you deserve. Best of luck for the rest of the tournament and the incredible career you have ahead of you.”

Fonseca later replied to Djokovic’s post on Instagram with some warm words of his own.

“Thank you, legend,” wrote Fonseca. “It was an honour and a privilege to share the court with you.”

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In his press conference after defeating Djokovic, Fonseca said: “First of all, it was an amazing match. Just sharing the court with him was an unbelievable experience.

“At the end of the match, he just said good luck. He said in Portuguese, ‘Congrats.’ He said keep going and good luck. For me, it was just a pleasure sharing the court with him.”

Speaking on TNT Sports, former world No 11 Sam Querrey hailed Djokovic’s efforts against Fonseca.

“I also think we have to give our flowers to Novak Djokovic,” said the American.

“The man is 39 years old, that match was four hours, 53 minutes. Wasn’t cramping, I don’t think; he was battling until the end.

“He’s played over 1,400 matches in his career; there is a lot of guys out here, 37, 38-year-olds, who have had great careers, and they’ve played 700, 800 matches.

“Let’s not forget, he’s played over 1,400 matches, so the amount of wear and tear on his body is almost double everyone else’s, and he almost played five hours.”

John Isner, a former world No 8, also lauded the 24-time Grand Slam titlist.

“Prior to that match, he was on court for six hours and 35 minutes in two four-set encounters,” said Isner.

“Absolutely insane what Novak Djokovic is still doing.”

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