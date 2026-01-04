Novak Djokovic has made his first big decision of 2026 after he confirmed he is stepping away from the organisation he helped to form in a bid to force big changes at the top of tennis.

The 24-time Grand Slam-winning icon helped to form the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) with fellow player Vasek Pospisil in a bid to give players a voice at the table when the big decisions are made in the sport.

The PTPA have constantly had their efforts to make a difference blocked by the game’s governing bodies, much to the annoyance of Djokovic, who believed his influence may force change at the top of the sport.

Among the PTPA’s demands have been an increase in prize money for lower ranked players, with Djokovic hitting back at critics who suggested his drive to be part of the change he believes his needed in tennis was not to boost his own career.

Djokovic appeared to be surprised when the PTPA started a legal battle against the governing bodies in tennis last year, with the tension built up from that incident building in recent weeks before he confirmed on Sunday that he was walking away from the organisation.

More Tennis News

‘Alcaraz & Sinner’s rivalry is very similar to Federer, Nadal, Djokovic – but something is missing’

Will Novak Djokovic finally get the acceptance he craves as retirement looms?

“After careful consideration, I have decided to step away completely from the Professional Tennis Players Association,” said Djokovic, in a statement on X.

“This decision comes after ongoing concerns regarding transparency, governance, and the way my voice and image have been represented.

“I am proud of the vision that Vasek and I shared when founding the PTPA, giving players a stronger, independent voice – but it has become clear that my values and approach are no longer aligned with the current direction of the organisation.

“I will continue to focus on my tennis, my family, and contributing to the sport in ways that reflect my principles and integrity. I wish the players and those involved the best as they move forward, but for me, this chapter is now closed.”

While Djokovic may have concluded the PTPA is not the vehicle to force the changes he wants in tennis, it is clear that his motivation to use his influence to change the sport continues to burn.

Speaking at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia back in October, he spoke passionately about the change he is pushing, as he hinted the PTPA was not getting the voice they needed.

“In our sport, it is a big monopoly that has been there for decades,” said Djokovic. “That was the biggest inspiration for me and my college Vasek Pospisil, my fellow tennis player, we founded the Professional Tennis Players Association.

“Now we have the PTPA, but we still don’t have the voice at the table where the decisions are being made. That’s the downside of our sport and the way it is structured. The system is the way that it is.

“I’m always looking for a place where there is innovation and thankfully with my achievements, I have a platform and a mic in my hand and I can say certain things that will hurt a lot of people and disturb a lot of people. But I don’t care. At the end of the day, I love this sport. This sport has given me everything in my life, so I want to give it back.

“What can I do for the players? How can I personally engage in some changes so we can force that, in a right way.

“A lot of people are going to oppose that, they are not going to like it, but I can sleep well knowing I’m doing something good and my heart is in the right place.

“The fire just keeps going in me. As long as you live, as long as you breathe, you want to make this world a better place.”

It will be fascinating to see how Djokovic looks to put pressure on tennis chiefs to change the sport in what may be his final year as a professional and beyond that.

What is clear is that the PTPA is pretty much finished without their star name on the ticket, with tennis authorities seeing off a big threat to their control of the sport.

READ NEXT: Novak Djokovic insider issues honest verdict on Serb’s hopes of winning a 25th Grand Slam