Novak Djokovic has faced fresh calls to bring down the curtain on his remarkable career after his US Open defeat against Mariano Navone, with the backlash against his critics now gathering momentum.

Andy Roddick led the chorus by hitting back at those who claimed Djokovic’s tearful exit against Navone in the first round in New York, with injury affecting his hopes of being competitive in his bid to win a record 25th Grand Slam title.

Inevitably, Djokovic was asked in his press conference whether he would end his career after his latest defeat, with social media comments suggesting time was up for the 39-year-old.

Yet those calls have been rejected by a string of former players, with Rusedski launching a stanch defence of Djokovic as he spoke on the latest edition of his daily US Open podcast.

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“I mean it’s ridiculous. It’s a non-starter,” stated Rusedski.

“You know, finals Australian Open, semis of Wimbledon. Yeah, the hard court swing hasn’t been what he’d wanted out of. He’s lost too much. So what? And Navone played the match of his life. Novak was playing well.

“There are certain areas maybe he can serve a little better, tweaks here and there. But if you’re not feeling well and you’re dealing with the heat and you’re 39, that’s pretty normal.

“Let’s give the guy a break. It’s harder physically when you get older and mentally, he’s still present. I have no concerns about him. Play as long as you want, don’t discount him. He’s a great champion. He still has that belief. And you know, let’s see what happens next year. He’s gonna be playing next year.

“His tennis is still very good. His ground strokes are excellent. Hopefully the arm can fully recover where it needs to be, because the service speeds will go back up as well.

“And Novak, to me, is still a top five player in the world easily.

“I still think he believes he can win one more Slam possibly. If he doesn’t, so what? He can still win tournaments outside of it. And if he’s enjoying it, keep him in the game for as long as we have him. We’re lucky to have such a great champion playing so well.

“Nobody talked about (Stan) Wawrinka or (Gael) Monfils who are retiring. Well, they’re not top five in the world, making finals of Slams still.

“So come on, don’t retire Novak. He can make any decision he wants. Let’s appreciate him for as long as he wants to play. And Novak defies logic in so many categories. That’s how good the guy is.”

Djokovic has admitted he is struggling with what he describes as ‘a problem’ that affected his physically in his defeat at the Cincinnati Open against Thiago Agustin Tirante and then again against Navone.

Resolving that issue may well unlock the key for Djokovic to extend his career in 2027 and Rusedski wants the Serbian to give himself every chance of one last shot at glory.

“You’re gonna have these things where you have back problems, knee problems, shoulder problems, and you gotta find a way to manage them,” he added.

“When you get older, it gets more difficult, but he’s the ultimate professional. I mean, and he still has that drive and he’s getting the love and respect he deserves from all the fans now. Finally, it’s taken, I think, in my opinion, a a bit too long because

“The records and what he’s achieved is just second to none. So he will find a solution, whether it’s through diet, through exercise. And you know, he’s playing a few events to the end of the season, but then that off-season period for him is going to be key.

“If you’re top five in the world, why the heck would you want to retire? What else are you going to be top five in the world? And especially with the results he’s done.

“So I’ve had nothing but respect for him. He’s had an amazing career. And whatever his decision is, it’s his choice. Let’s give the guy a break.”

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