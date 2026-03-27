Novak Djokovic has opened up about the “many plans and dreams” he has for the future, both across the remainder of his career and in his personal life.

World No 3 Djokovic is widely considered the greatest male tennis player of all time, with 24 Grand Slam singles titles and 428 weeks as the ATP world No 1 to his name.

Despite not winning a Grand Slam title since the 2023 US Open, the 38-year-old is still arguably the closest rival to the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and recently reached a record-extending 38th Grand Slam final at the Australian Open.

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The Serbian has reached at least the semi-final of the last five Grand Slam men’s singles events and is competing at the very highest level, with all eyes on whether he can capture a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic has repeatedly expressed his desire to continue competing until at least the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028, by which time he will be 41.

However, the 38-year-old — who will celebrate his 39th birthday in May — does have one eye on his life outside of tennis, particularly around his family.

Speaking in a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy this week, Djokovic revealed that while he was targeting more major success, he had plenty of ambitions away from the tennis court.

He said (translated from Italian): “For me, they’re [dreams] not just about results and recognition.

“Obviously, I’d like to win at least another Grand Slam title, stay healthy, and continue playing for years to come.

“But there are so many other things I want to be involved in to observe the changes taking place in tennis: I can’t wait to see what the future holds, and I’d like to see it as an active player too.

“I have so many plans and dreams, especially as a father: I want to be there for my children’s goals, because I travel so much that I’m often away with them and my wife.

“Then there are so many professional projects that I can’t wait to share with the world. The areas that interest me are wellness, longevity, physical and mental health.

“These are areas where I think my contribution is yet to come.”

Djokovic has contested a limited schedule in recent years, prioritising his physical fitness and time with his family away from the tennis court.

The former world No 1 was most recently in action in Indian Wells, reaching the fourth round of the event, though he then decided to withdraw from the Miami Open.

He is currently set to return to action during the clay-court swing, though his full schedule for the next few months has not yet been confirmed.

Djokovic’s priority will be the French Open in late May, with the Serbian a three-time champion at Roland Garros.

While he is currently entered into the Monte Carlo Masters — the first Masters 1000 event of the clay season — he is unlikely to play at all three Masters events on the dirt.

In 2025, Djokovic fell to early defeats at the Monte Carlo Masters and Madrid Open, and then withdrew from the Italian Open.

The Serbian then lifted his 100th career title at the ATP 250 Geneva Open, before reaching the last four at Roland Garros.

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