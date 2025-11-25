Novak Djokovic’s relocation to Greece is set for another major landmark as he is close to acquiring a multimillion-pound tennis and racket club on the coast of Athens with the facility set to become his new training base.

The 24-time Grand Slam winner raised eyebrows in September when it emerged that he and his family had swapped his hometown of Belgrade, Serbia, for the coastal town of Glyfada in the Greek capital.

The Djokovic family reportedly received a golden visa after they purchased a residence in the southern coastal suburbs of Athens with their new home worth more than €800,000 (just over £700,000), which is the minimum investment requirement to obtain legal residency.

The tennis great and his wife, Jelena, had also enrolled their two young children, Stefan (11) and Tara (8), at the St Lawrence College, a British school in Athens.

Shortly before taking part in his new home event, the Hellenic Championship, Djokovic explained why the family decided to move.

“We have two young children and we are trying to adapt and find the best environment for them as well,” he told SDNA.

“Because that is the priority, how the children will grow up in the most beneficial environment for them for their psychological, physical and emotional health. To be in an environment where we feel like we have more time as a family, privately.”

Novak Djokovic News

Novak Djokovic’s wealth soars as his total prize money for 2025 is finalised

Patrick Mouratoglou reveals why Novak Djokovic has already made the best decision for his son

And he quickly adapted to life in Greece as he attended various sporting events and then won his first title in front of his new home fans in Athens.

“I feel really at home playing in Athens,” Djokovic said. “A few months ago, when I came here with my family, I was very excited because I have always loved Greece.”

Besides finding a new home, Djokovic is also determined to find the best training facilities and he has made a big investment in the Elliniko club. In the process, he will strengthen his ties with the Greek Tennis Federation.

According to tennis24gr, the investment at the Tennis & Racket Sports Club in Elliniko is worth €20m (£17.5m) and the facility will consist of 20 tennis courts as well as padel and pickleball courts.

But it won’t just be a base for Djokovic as the Greek Tennis Federation is keen to work with the former world No 1 to ensure the European country’s best tennis players and rising juniors also make use of the centre.

Djokovic and his brother, Djorde, met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Greek Tennis Federation President Thodoris Glavas in recent weeks to discuss the high-profile project.