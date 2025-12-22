Former WTA Tour star Nadia Petrova has named Novak Djokovic as the player most likely to drop out of the top 10 of the ATP Rankings next season.

Djokovic finished the 2025 campaign as the world No 4, having started the season ranked seventh.

The 38-year-old tennis icon has 4,830 points, which gives him a 1,960-point lead over current world No 11 Alexander Bublik.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has spent a record 428 weeks as the world No 1, with his 10th and most recent stint in top spot ending in June 2024.

Novak Djokovic ranking breakdown

Djokovic won 39 of his 50 matches this year, and he earned his 4,830 points across 12 tournaments (he played 13 events but earned 0 points for his opening round exit in Doha).

The Serbian collected 4,750 of his points from just eight events: the four Grand Slams, the Masters 1000s in Miami and Shanghai, and the ATP 250s in Geneva and Athens.

Novak Djokovic’s points from 2025 tournaments:

Australian Open – 800 points (semi-finalist)

French Open – 800 points (semi-finalist)

Wimbledon – 800 points (semi-finalist)

US Open – 800 points (semi-finalist)

Miami – 650 points (finalist)

Shanghai – 400 points (semi-finalist)

Geneva – 250 points (won title)

Athens – 250 points (won title)

Brisbane – 50 points (quarter-finalist)

Indian Wells – 10 points (lost opening match)

Monte Carlo – 10 points (lost opening match)

Madrid – 10 points (lost opening match)

The biggest challenge Djokovic will have to navigate to maintain his ranking in 2026 will likely be defending the combined 3,200 points from his four Grand Slam semi-finals.

In an interview with Championat, Petrova was asked which current top 10 player will not be able to hold onto their spot in 2026.

“That’s a very interesting question. It could even be Novak Djokovic himself,” said the former world No 3 in singles and doubles.

“After all, if you look at age, all the players in the top 10 are around 23. Sasha Zverev and Taylor Fritz are 28, and Novak is 38.

“This year, of course, Novak managed to win two tournaments, but he didn’t reach the finals of any Grand Slam tournaments.

“And each time, it’s getting more and more difficult for him physically. I can’t even imagine who else it could have been. Everyone in the top ten deservedly did so based on their game.”

The Russian, who won 13 WTA singles titles, also identified four players who could break into the top 10 for the first time next year.

“For me, it’s primarily Joao Fonseca and [Jakub] Mensik. And maybe Arthur Fils, too. And let’s also take Learner Tien,” Petrova said.

“These four, I think, could, if not make the top ten next year, then get as close as possible.”

