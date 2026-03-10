Novak Djokovic has lauded the retiring Gael Monfils as a player and person in a warm tribute after the Frenchman’s last-ever Indian Wells campaign.

Monfils, who is one of the most beloved players of his generation, announced in October that he would hang up his rackets at the end of the 2026 season.

The 39-year-old made his farewell at the Indian Wells Open after a three-set second round defeat to world No 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime last week.

The Frenchman, who is currently ranked 148th, has won 13 ATP Tour singles titles and reached a career-high ranking of world No 6 during a glittering career that began in 2004.

During a press conference in Indian Wells, Djokovic was asked to share some words about Monfils.

“One of the rare guys that is older than me on the tour (smiling), with [Stan] Wawrinka and Gael,” said the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

“I mean, these guys, we’re talking about Gael now, he deserves every applause and every credit out there for not just what he has done on the tennis court and with his athleticism that was off the charts, I mean, one of the most athletic tennis players ever to hold the racquet, in my opinion, and one of the most exciting players to watch.

“I always love, I mean, I think there is no one who doesn’t like watching Gael play tennis because you never know what to expect. I think that’s what brought a lot of interest and also a lot of smiles to people when they watch him play.

“But also, his character features and values. You know, he’s such a nice guy, and it’s, like, literally no one that I know in the last 20 years that has gotten into something negative or some kind of conflict with him.

“That speaks volumes about him, who he is as a person, and always had tremendous respect by all of the fellow tennis players. You know, everyone loves him.

“He deserves to play this year the way he wants to play and to go out from tennis and say good-bye in a way that he feels that it’s fit.

“I hope the crowd will give him, in every tournament, a proper support that he deserves.”

