Novak Djokovic confirmed to keep two tennis records after Jannik Sinner ends his season early

Novak Djokovic at the 2026 China Open with an inset of Jannik Sinner.

After months of speculation, Jannik Sinner has finally confirmed the news that he will be ending his season early.

The world No 1 has not played since Wimbledon and he most recently confirmed that he would not be playing the Shanghai Masters, but now he has nixed his entire season.

“Me, together with the doctors, have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over,” said the Italian, confirming he will also not be playing the Six Kings Slam, the Vienna Open, the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

As a result, he has confirmed that Alexander Zverev will end the season as the year-end world No 1, but he’s also provided good news for Novak Djokovic.

Sinner had the chance to equal two records set by Djokovic before the end of the season if he returned to action.

More Jannik Sinner news

Jannik Sinner confirms worst fears about his 2026 season as he issues 112-word injury update

‘Jannik Sinner’s injury absence means there’s something more – it’s chronic or structural’

The Italian had the opportunity to win the ATP Finals for a third year in a row, something only three men have managed in the history of the sport.

Those were Ilie Nastase, who won the tournament in 1971, 1972, and 1973. Ivan Lendl, who lifted the trophy in 1985, 1986, and 1987, and Djokovic, who won three in a row between 2013 and 2015.

Sinner won the ATP Finals in 2024 and 2025, but he will now not get the opportunity to become just the fourth man in history to achieve the threepeat.

Likewise, Sinner will also not get the chance to match Djokovic’s record of winning six Masters 1000 titles in a single year.

Sinner had already won five Masters titles this year – at Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open.

He had already withdrawn from the Shanghai Masters, but he had the chance to win the Paris Masters for the second year in a row to reach six Masters 1000 titles for the season.

Djokovic will keep hold of those two records now Sinner has confirmed he will not play any other tournaments in the 2026 season, and the Serbian has also received another boost.

Sinner’s withdrawal from the ATP Finals means the ninth best player in the 2026 season will qualify for the year-end tournament in Turin.

Djokovic currently sits tenth in the race, behind Alex de Minaur, so there is every chance he could squeeze into the competition he’s won seven times in his career.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion would rise above de Minaur if he defeats him in the China Open final too, so there is all to play for for Djokovic.