Novak Djokovic now realises that winning a 25th Grand Slam may be beyond his reach – but that doesn’t mean he cannot savour certain moments.

That is according to esteemed tennis historian and journalist Steve Flink, who admits that he is still astounded by how well the 39-year-old is competing at the top of the game.

Since the start of 2025, Djokovic has reached five major semi-finals and one final, with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – more often than not – proving a step too far for him at the business end of the biggest tournaments.

While it has been nearly three years since the Serbian last won a Grand Slam, the veteran is still more than capable of pulling off magical wins. For instance, he beat Sinner in five sets in the 2026 Australian Open semi-final, upset Alcaraz in four sets at the same tournament the year prior, and at this year’s Wimbledon, he outlasted Felix Auger-Aliassime in a five-hour epic.

The fact that he is going toe-to-toe with players who are 10-15 years younger than him shows the mark of the man. However, the chance to add to his 24 majors may be slipping away.

More Tennis News

ATP star admits he and other players ‘give up when facing Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz’

Former British No 1 with some candid advice for Emma Raducanu

On Djokovic‘s quarter-final win over the Canadian at SW19, Flink said on Gill Gross’ YouTube channel, ” I thought it was just spectacular and you could tell how much it meant to him in his post-match remarks.

“He is kind of going along with your theory. He is going to treasure these moments. And somehow he is understanding that the dream of the 25th might not become a reality now.

“It’s more and more apparent but I think what he is saying to himself, ‘I am going to give it everything I have got to make it happen but if it doesn’t I am going to at least make sure that I have some matches along the way that I will remember for the rest of my life and that my kids and wife can see’.

“To still see me near the top of my game and still be, as he put it, beating other top players. It’s astounding when you think about it, when he’s giving away 15 years against these guys in their mid 20s, and he’s 39. And he’s doing it without the benefit of a return that is as good as it once was.”

Following Djokovic’s straight set loss to Sinner in the Wimbledon semi-finals, the all-time great made an interesting revelation about his return prowess. He admitted that he “was” the best returner but that is no longer the case.

That honour may go to world No 1 Sinner but while Flink believes that Djokovic’s reactions on the return are not as good, his serves are “more precise than ever”.

In Australia he beat Sinner before succumbing to Alcaraz, who has been out with a wrist injury since mid-April. Djokovic may only need to go through one of them, or none as was the case with Alexander Zverev’s French Open win, to lift another major.

But Father Time is undefeated. Not even Djokovic can run from that cruel mistress. But one thing is certain, never write this man off.

READ MORE: Nick Kyrgios makes bold Joao Fonseca prediction despite Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominance