Novak Djokovic revealed how he is feeling physically and also apologised for almost hitting a ball girl after an incident-packed third round win at the 2026 Australian Open.

The 10-time Australian Open champion has progressed to the last 16 without dropping a set after he downed 75th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(7-4) on Rod Laver Arena.

In the third set against his Dutch opponent, Djokovic suffered an injury scare as he fell to the court after an awkward movement involving his ankle when he tried to change direction.

In his on-court interview, Djokovic explained to Jim Courier that the medical timeout he took was not related to his fall.

“Actually, a few points before I almost twisted my ankle I asked for the physio, so I was planning to see him for my blisters,” the 38-year-old Serbian said.

“Then thankfully I managed to have a good fall if you can say so and kind of protect myself. Yeah, things could have been very ugly in that moment.”

Australian Open News

Novak Djokovic ‘very lucky’ to escape Australian Open disqualification for ‘violent gesture’ – tennis great

John McEnroe gets honest on Novak Djokovic’s popularity with fans and fellow players

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

Asked how his body felt, the world No 4 said: “[I feel] really good. It’s been a great start to the tournament. Obviously things can change.

“I’m not getting ahead of myself, last year I learned the lesson, got too excited too early, in some of the Grand Slams, playing really well and getting to the semis, and then getting injured in three out of the four.

“I’m still trying to give these young guys a push for their money. I’m still around, I’m hanging in there.

“[Carlos] Alcaraz and [Jannik] Sinner are the two best players in the world, they’re playing on a different level to all of us right now.

“But when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance. Particularly here, the court which has given me the most in my career.”

Late in the second set, Djokovic came close to hitting a ball girl at the side of the net with a ball he struck in frustration after a point.

In his press conference, Djokovic was asked if he felt fortunate he did not hit the ball girl, which would have likely resulted in disqualification.

“Yeah, I apologise for that,” Djokovic said. “Yeah, that was not necessary. In the heat of the moment I… yeah, I was lucky there. And I’m sorry for causing any distress to the ball kid or anybody.”

Djokovic, who is chasing a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title and his first since the 2023 US Open, will face 16th seed Jakub Mensik in the fourth round.

READ NEXT: Jannik Sinner was ‘absolutely cooked’ and ‘going home’ without Australian Open heat interruption

