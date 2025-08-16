Novak Djokovic’s Davis Cup teammate Dusan Lajovic has weighed in on the tennis legend’s preparation for the 2025 US Open.

Djokovic has not played since his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner last month having skipped the Masters 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

The Serbian, who reached the last four at the first three Grand Slams of the 2025 season, will aim to secure a record-equalling fifth US Open men’s singles crown.

The 38-year-old, who won his 24th and most recent major at the 2023 US Open, will become the oldest Grand Slam singles champion in history if he triumphs at Flushing Meadows.

In an interview with Sport Klub, Lajovic addressed whether Djokovic’s lack of matches before the US Open could have a negative effect on his chances.

“For 97 percent of other tennis players, I would say – yes, but for Novak – no,” said the world No 146, who has been ranked as high as 23rd.

“He did it earlier in his career, maybe not now, but before Australia he did not play in a tournament for a long time, which is a break of a month and a half, maybe even longer than now.

“Realistically, the first three rounds of the Slam are mostly a warm-up for him, if we look at the statistics and history. It comes to him as a preparatory tournament that the others have in Cincinnati and Toronto or wherever.

“That happens, of course. The players see more chances against him, they feel that he is not as dominant as before. On the other hand, Novak prioritises his body and being physically ready compared to feeling the ball in the first matches or showing his rivals that he is still where he is.

“However, it is not easy to step on the field after not playing for a month or a month and a half, but in this case it is more important for Novak to be physically ready for the end of the tournament, not the beginning.

“The biggest obstacle for Novak this year at the Slams is his physical preparation, we all saw that. If he manages to match them physically, to play consecutive matches with the top 10 players – now his draw is like that… If he succeeds, Novak is the favourite just like Sinner and Alcaraz.

“Sinner showed at Wimbledon that he knows how to deal with a heavy defeat at Roland Garros, thus gaining another level of self-confidence. Alcaraz and Sinner are physically a little bit in front, but when Novak plays at his best – he’s invincible.

“I’d like him to be ready for the whole match, so let’s see where the 38-year-old man is against the much younger ones.”

