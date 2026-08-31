Andy Roddick has shared his thoughts on Novak Djokovic’s physical collapse in his shock opening round defeat at the 2026 US Open.

Djokovic was beaten 7-6 (5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 by world No 49 Mariano Navone in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday evening in New York.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion received treatment as his body appeared to break down, while he was also sick in a bin on court.

In his press conference, Djokovic said: “I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling for me on the court.

“It’s something that I’ve been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year: vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there.

“Then my whole body starts to collapse, cramping and pain. The back just gave up in the end, and shoulder, and I couldn’t close it out.”

Speaking on the latest episode of his Served podcast, Roddick weighed in on Djokovic’s struggles and addressed questions about the 39-year-old’s future.

“His body wasn’t physically able to go anymore,” said the former world No 1.

“It wasn’t a matter of willpower, it wasn’t a matter of pushing through, it wasn’t a matter of pacing himself or picking the right moment. His body simply gave out.

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“He threw up, it looked like there were some cramps, it looked like his back, hip, something… gave out, as well. He’s 39. His body gave out tonight.

“It’s natural to think every time he plays a Slam — it’s the end of the year — is that it? We don’t know.”

The 2003 US Open champion continued: “He’s the best at navigating matches and pacing matches, maybe that I’ve ever seen, outside of Pete Sampras.

“The look on his face in the fifth set wasn’t one of me against the world. There was no chip on his shoulder, at least from what I’m watching.

“It looked like he was deep in thought, and there were times where you felt like he was almost emotionally gonna break, but not out of anger, but out of.. you don’t know if it’s gratitude, sadness for gratitude. Whatever it is.

“Listen, maybe he gets his body right in Australia. Maybe he doesn’t. We don’t know. I’m assuming he doesn’t know.

“The story is gonna be: what now for Novak? And I don’t think we know. I think every time he walks off the court at a Grand Slam right now, it’s okay to wonder if it’ll be the last time.

“And I think here’s a difference between wondering if it’ll be his last time, and being a dumbass on Twitter saying, ‘he should retire.’

“Shut up. He can make that decision. He’s in on his own entry. He’s made the semis more often than not recently. We don’t get a say in it. Everyone chooses their own path.”

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