Novak Djokovic admitted that there are more retirement questions ‘than ever before’ despite reaching another fourth round at the US Open, but vows to give himself more ‘opportunities’ to add to his Grand Slam haul.

The Serb world No 35 Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 to move into the fourth round of the New York event, collecting a record-breaking 192nd victory at hard-court Grand Slams.

Djokovic played his best match of the tournament so far, hitting 18 aces – tying his own previous US Open record.

The victory marks a remarkably consistent season for any player, let alone a 38-year-old veteran, having reached the semi-final at the other three Grand Slams this year.

Despite winning, Djokovic appeared not to be entirely comfortable during the first two sets, taking an off-court medical timeout for an apparent back issue.

“I think I was quite honest in the press conference after the Wimbledon semifinals, I gave some clues about what’s on my mind,” the 24-time Grand Slam champion admitted, when asked if he is thinking about retirement.

“I mean, of course, now I ask myself more questions than ever about how long I want to continue at this level and how I want to approach my schedule to extend my career because I really want to keep playing.

“I still enjoy competing; I can be very demanding of myself and my team, I know that, but I still feel that I have game left, you know, to play at the highest level.

“As I’ve said several times, as long as I feel that level is still alive, still present, I feel like I want to move forward. I want to keep pushing to see if I can have another opportunity in a Grand Slam or any major tournament.

“And also enjoy the support and affection I have received in recent years, which has been incredible wherever I have gone, and I really enjoy that feeling.

“There are other reasons and motivations why I keep playing.

“But yes, there is also an internal debate within me, but I try to focus my thoughts and attention on this very present moment of what needs to be done, so I keep competing, and I might get a little more philosophical when the tournament ends, but I will try to focus on the next challenge here”

Djokovic’s back discomfort, whilst seemingly minor, is another sign that the physicality of best-of-five-set tennis is taking its toll on the former world No 1.

At Wimbledon, the Serb suffered a hip injury after slipping during his quarter-final match, going on to look like a shadow of himself against Jannik Sinner in his next match.

Whilst, on that occasion, an accidental slip was the cause, Djokovic later blamed ‘wear and tear’ due to age.

In January, the 24-time Grand Slam champion also tore his hamstring against Carlos Alcaraz in the last eight of the Australian Open, retiring against Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals.

“Honestly, I don’t think I can do much more than what I’m doing know,” the Serb remarked, when quizzed about the back issue.

“If my body doesn’t respond when I reach the final stages of Grand Slam tournaments, as has happened in the last tournaments, it’s hard for me to accept because I know the number of hours I dedicate daily to taking care of my body.

“But, at the same time, biological age is not something that can be reversed, it is what it is. The physical wear and tear of all these years is taking its toll, and I am aware of it, but I resist.

“I’m trying to give my best to keep competing with the young players at the highest level.”

Djokovic will next face Jan-Lennard Struff in the last 16.