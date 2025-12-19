Novak Djokovic’s hopes of winning a 25th Grand Slam singles title have been questioned by Tim Henman, amid the ongoing dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

World No 4 Djokovic is considered by many to be the greatest male tennis player of all time, and the 38-year-old holds a staggering record of 24 Grand Slam men’s singles titles.

The Serbian is the winner of 10 Australian Open titles, three French Open titles, seven Wimbledon titles, and four US Open titles, and is the only man in tennis history to have won every major on at least three separate occasions.

However, it has now been over two years since Djokovic last lifted a Grand Slam title, with his 24th and most recent victory coming at the 2023 US Open.

That was one of three majors that the Serbian lifted that season, also triumphing at the Australian Open and French Open that year — while reaching a further final at Wimbledon.

However, Djokovic has reached just one major final since then — at Wimbledon in 2024 — and has struggled with physical issues at points across the past two seasons, with his schedule notably decreased.

The past two seasons have seen Alcaraz and Sinner dominate the men’s game, and the pair have swept every Grand Slam title since the start of 2024, with four victories apiece.

Djokovic reached the semi-final of all four Slams in 2025 but, after retiring injured versus Alexander Zverev in Melbourne, was beaten by Sinner in straight sets at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, before a similar defeat to Alcaraz at the US Open.

The ‘New 2’ appear to prove a significant stumbling block for Djokovic, and former world No 4 Henman believes the Serbian will struggle to lift another major title with them present.

Speaking on the Australian Open’s The Tennis podcast this week, Henman questioned whether Djokovic would be able to physically withstand the nature of Alcaraz and Sinner’s continued improvements.

He said: “He could make another Grand Slam final, but I think he relies on someone else beating Alcaraz or Sinner.

“It will be interesting to see what happens with his ranking, his seeding, whether he has to play one of those, Alcaraz or Sinner, in the quarters, or if he is protected and would play them in the semis.

“But I just think it’s the physicality, the recovery when you get older, it certainly doesn’t get any easier.

“The scary thing is that Alcaraz and Sinner are getting better, given they’re 14 years younger [than Djokovic]. It’s a scary thought.

“Look, I feel pretty confident that unless something strange happens, it will be Alcaraz and Sinner in the final in Melbourne.”

The Serbian’s next crack at winning a record-extending 25th Grand Slam title will come at the Australian Open, his most successful Slam event.

Djokovic will start his season at the ATP 500 Adelaide International ahead of action inside Melbourne Park, with the opening major of the year starting on January 18th.

His current ranking means he is expected to be the fourth seed at the tournament, and will therefore be projected to face one of Alcaraz or Sinner in the semi-final.

